The Samsung Galaxy Fold is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting smartphones we've seen in a long time. It's one of the pioneers of what'll likely be a very exciting craze of foldable phones to come in the near future, and in order to pull off a device of this caliber, Samsung had to outfit it with the best specs around.
A gadget like the Galaxy Fold stands out because of its unique form factor and experience, not so much its processor, but it's still pretty impressive just how much bleeding-edge tech Samsung managed to cram into a phone like this.
Without further ado, here are all of the specs that make up the Samsung Galaxy Fold!
|Category
|Samsung Galaxy Fold
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
Samsung One UI
|Main Display
|7.3-inch
4.2:3
2152 x 1536
362ppi
Dynamic AMOLED
|Cover Display
|4.6-inch
21:9
720 x 1680
399ppi
Super AMOLED
|Processor
|7nm 64-bit octa-core
2.84GHz + 2.41GHz + 1.78GHz
|Memory
|12GB RAM
|Storage
|512GB
|Cover Camera
|10MP selfie camera
f/2.2
1.22μm
80 ̊
|Front Camera 1
|10MP selfie camera
f/2.2
1.22μm
80 ̊
|Front Camera 2
|8MP RGB depth camera
f/1.9
1.12μm
85 ̊
|Rear Camera 1
|16MP ultra wide camera
f/2.2
1.0μm
123 ̊
|Rear Camera 2
|12MP wide-angle camera
f/1.5-f/2.4
1.4μm
77 ̊
|Rear Camera 3
|12MP telephoto camera
f/2.4
1.0μm
45 ̊
|Security
|Capacitive fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
USB-C
|Battery
|4,380 mAh (LTE model)
4,235 mAh (5G model)
|Charging
|QuickCharge 2.0 wired charging
Fast Qi wireless charging
|Payment
|MST
NFC
|Dimensions (Folded)
|62.9 x 160.9 x 17.0mm
|Dimensions (Unfolded)
|117.9 x 160.9 x 7.5mm
|Weight
|263g
|Colors
|Space Silver
Cosmos Black
Martain Green
Astro Blue
