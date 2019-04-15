The Samsung Galaxy Fold is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting smartphones we've seen in a long time. It's one of the pioneers of what'll likely be a very exciting craze of foldable phones to come in the near future, and in order to pull off a device of this caliber, Samsung had to outfit it with the best specs around.

A gadget like the Galaxy Fold stands out because of its unique form factor and experience, not so much its processor, but it's still pretty impressive just how much bleeding-edge tech Samsung managed to cram into a phone like this.

Without further ado, here are all of the specs that make up the Samsung Galaxy Fold!