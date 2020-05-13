Samsung's Galaxy Fold, despite being an impressive engineering feat, has failed to achieve commercial success. The biggest reason behind that is the phone's steep $1,980 price tag. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, which isn't quite as impressive as the Fold in terms of specs, has managed to grab a lot more attention from consumers, thanks to its significantly more affordable price tag. If a new rumor is to be believed, Samsung could launch an even more affordable foldable smartphone later this year.

I have some info on the Galaxy Fold Lite.



-Galaxy Fold Lite 4G

-256GB storage

-Mirror Black, Mirror Purple

-Display has no UTG

-Will be equipped with a mix of 2018/19/20 parts

-outside will probably have a smaller display (not like on Fold, but more like the Z Flip) — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 12, 2020

As per Max Weinbach, the upcoming foldable phone could be called the Galaxy Fold Lite and is likely to have a smaller outer display than the Galaxy Fold. While there is no word on the size of the main display, Weinbach says the phone will not have an ultra-thin-glass display. That could mean the Galaxy Fold Lite's display will be as vulnerable to cracks as the Fold.

In a few areas, however, the "Lite" model may actually have the edge over the Galaxy Fold. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, which would make it more powerful than both the original Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. It is also tipped to come with 256GB storage, and a premium design with an aluminum frame and glass on the outside.

Weinbach claims the Galaxy Fold Lite will be priced at $1,099, which would make it just $99 more expensive than the base Galaxy S20. Unlike the Galaxy S20, however, the Fold Lite will not offer 5G connectivity.

To clear out Galaxy Fold 1 inventory before the Galaxy Fold 2 is launched, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Fold Special Edition in July at a price around $1099. Quantities will be limited to ~55K worldwide. It should look just like the Galaxy Fold 1. Great price! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 13, 2020

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, however, the phone is likely to be called the "Galaxy Fold Special Edition" and might be launched worldwide in July.