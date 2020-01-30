What you need to know

  • Samsung's Galaxy Book S is now available for preorder.
  • The Galaxy Book S is a thin and light laptop powered by an ARM processor.
  • Release date/shipping is set for February 13.
  • It's available for $999

Samsung made the Galaxy Book S available for preorder today. The laptop is one of the first clamshell laptops powered by the Snapdragon 8cx processor. Like many other ARM-powered Windows 10 devices, the Galaxy Book S gets good battery life and comes in a thin and light form factor. Samsung states that the Galaxy Book S gets up to 23 hours of battery life.

The Galaxy Book S was initially scheduled to come out in September. Samsung never issued a statement on the device's delay, but you can preorder it now. The device will be available on February 13, 2020. Samsung announced that the Galaxy Book S is available for preorder starting today. Samsung's website doesn't currently show an option to order the device, but it should update soon.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

In addition to making the Galaxy Book S available for preorder, Samsung announced that anyone who preorders the Galaxy Book S before February 13 is eligible for a $100 credit towards any Samsung PC, tablet, and select accessories.

Here's a full look at the specs for the Galaxy Book S:

Category Samsung Galaxy Book S
Operating System Windows 10
Display 13.3 inches
Full HD TFT (16:9)
Touch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx
Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X)
Storage 256/512GB
Expandable Storage MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
Front Camera 720p HD
Security Windows Hello with fingerprint sensor
Connectivity 802.11 Wi-Fi
LTE
Nano SIM
Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB Type-C
Audio Stereo (sound by AKG)
Battery 42Wh
Up to 23 hours of video playback)
Dimensions 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2-11.8 mm
Weight 0.96 kg
Colors Earthy Gold
Mercury Gray

The Galaxy Book S will be available on Samsung's website, at Microsoft Stores, and at Verizon on February 13, 2020 and will be available at Sprint starting February 14, 2020.

Galaxy Book S

This is one of the first clamshell laptops powered by the Snapdragon 8cx. It gets up to 23 hours of battery life and comes in a thin and light form factor.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.