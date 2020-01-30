What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Book S is now available for preorder.
- The Galaxy Book S is a thin and light laptop powered by an ARM processor.
- Release date/shipping is set for February 13.
- It's available for $999
Samsung made the Galaxy Book S available for preorder today. The laptop is one of the first clamshell laptops powered by the Snapdragon 8cx processor. Like many other ARM-powered Windows 10 devices, the Galaxy Book S gets good battery life and comes in a thin and light form factor. Samsung states that the Galaxy Book S gets up to 23 hours of battery life.
The Galaxy Book S was initially scheduled to come out in September. Samsung never issued a statement on the device's delay, but you can preorder it now. The device will be available on February 13, 2020. Samsung announced that the Galaxy Book S is available for preorder starting today. Samsung's website doesn't currently show an option to order the device, but it should update soon.
In addition to making the Galaxy Book S available for preorder, Samsung announced that anyone who preorders the Galaxy Book S before February 13 is eligible for a $100 credit towards any Samsung PC, tablet, and select accessories.
Here's a full look at the specs for the Galaxy Book S:
|Category
|Samsung Galaxy Book S
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Display
|13.3 inches
Full HD TFT (16:9)
Touch
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx
|Memory
|8GB RAM (LPDDR4X)
|Storage
|256/512GB
|Expandable Storage
|MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
|Front Camera
|720p HD
|Security
|Windows Hello with fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11 Wi-Fi
LTE
Nano SIM
Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Audio
|Stereo (sound by AKG)
|Battery
|42Wh
Up to 23 hours of video playback)
|Dimensions
|305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2-11.8 mm
|Weight
|0.96 kg
|Colors
|Earthy Gold
Mercury Gray
The Galaxy Book S will be available on Samsung's website, at Microsoft Stores, and at Verizon on February 13, 2020 and will be available at Sprint starting February 14, 2020.
Galaxy Book S
This is one of the first clamshell laptops powered by the Snapdragon 8cx. It gets up to 23 hours of battery life and comes in a thin and light form factor.
