Samsung made the Galaxy Book S available for preorder today. The laptop is one of the first clamshell laptops powered by the Snapdragon 8cx processor. Like many other ARM-powered Windows 10 devices, the Galaxy Book S gets good battery life and comes in a thin and light form factor. Samsung states that the Galaxy Book S gets up to 23 hours of battery life.

The Galaxy Book S was initially scheduled to come out in September. Samsung never issued a statement on the device's delay, but you can preorder it now. The device will be available on February 13, 2020. Samsung announced that the Galaxy Book S is available for preorder starting today. Samsung's website doesn't currently show an option to order the device, but it should update soon.

In addition to making the Galaxy Book S available for preorder, Samsung announced that anyone who preorders the Galaxy Book S before February 13 is eligible for a $100 credit towards any Samsung PC, tablet, and select accessories.

Here's a full look at the specs for the Galaxy Book S: