Samsung Galaxy A73 leak reveals a major camera upgrade, familiar design

The leaked renders suggest the Galaxy A72 successor will arrive with a familiar design. It will have a centered hole-punch cutout on the front and a rectangular camera bump on the back. Disappointingly, however, it looks like the upcoming mid-ranger will not feature a headphone jack. Samsung's other 2022 Galaxy A-series phones — including the Galaxy A53, are also expected to ditch the analog port.

Sooo... By popular demand following my #Samsung #GalaxyA13 , #GalaxyA33 and #GalaxyA53 leaks, here comes your very first look at the #GalaxyA73 ! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad On behalf of @Zoutons -> https://t.co/5X2sz9rrx6 pic.twitter.com/qpLZ4qxEn2

Last month, a massive leak gave us our first look at the design of Samsung's Galaxy A53. Popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has now teamed up with Zoutons to publish CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A73.

As for the phone's key specs, rumors suggest the Galaxy A73 will be powered by Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which powers some of the best budget Android phones. It is also tipped to feature a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The biggest upgrade, however, is likely to be in the camera department. While the Galaxy A72 uses a 64MP main camera, the Galaxy A73 is said to come equipped with a 108MP primary shooter.

The Zoutons report claims the Galaxy A73 will go on sale in India by the end of December at a starting price of ₹32,999 (about $440). If the information is accurate, the phone could be formally unveiled very soon.