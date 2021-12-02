Shop Holiday deals at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Dell | Samsung

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Big leak

Samsung Galaxy A73 leak reveals a major camera upgrade, familiar design

The Galaxy A73 is rumored to be Samsung's first A series phone with a 108MP main camera.
Babu Mohan

Samsung Galaxy A73 Cad RendersSource: @OnLeaks / Zoutons

What you need to know

  • CAD renders of Samsung's Galaxy A72 successor have surfaced.
  • The renders suggest the upcoming Galaxy A73 will have a similar design to the Galaxy A72.
  • It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 5000mAh battery.

Last month, a massive leak gave us our first look at the design of Samsung's Galaxy A53. Popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has now teamed up with Zoutons to publish CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A73.

The leaked renders suggest the Galaxy A72 successor will arrive with a familiar design. It will have a centered hole-punch cutout on the front and a rectangular camera bump on the back. Disappointingly, however, it looks like the upcoming mid-ranger will not feature a headphone jack. Samsung's other 2022 Galaxy A-series phones — including the Galaxy A53, are also expected to ditch the analog port.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Cad Renders Samsung Galaxy A73 Cad Renders

Source: @OnLeaks / Zoutons

As for the phone's key specs, rumors suggest the Galaxy A73 will be powered by Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which powers some of the best budget Android phones. It is also tipped to feature a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The biggest upgrade, however, is likely to be in the camera department. While the Galaxy A72 uses a 64MP main camera, the Galaxy A73 is said to come equipped with a 108MP primary shooter.

The Zoutons report claims the Galaxy A73 will go on sale in India by the end of December at a starting price of ₹32,999 (about $440). If the information is accurate, the phone could be formally unveiled very soon.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5g Reco

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung's Galaxy A52 is solid 5G mid-ranger with a vibrant 120Hz screen, excellent battery life, and a capable quad-camera setup on the back. It is also among the few mid-ranger Android phones to come with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Among the best Android phones, the Galaxy S20 FE needs the best case
Protect that Galaxy S20 FE

Among the best Android phones, the Galaxy S20 FE needs the best case

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear. So if you're picking up the Galaxy S20 FE this holiday season, make sure you pair it with one of these cases so that this thing keeps looking fabulous.