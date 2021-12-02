Samsung Galaxy A73 leak reveals a major camera upgrade, familiar design

What you need to know
- CAD renders of Samsung's Galaxy A72 successor have surfaced.
- The renders suggest the upcoming Galaxy A73 will have a similar design to the Galaxy A72.
- It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 5000mAh battery.
Last month, a massive leak gave us our first look at the design of Samsung's Galaxy A53. Popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has now teamed up with Zoutons to publish CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A73.
The leaked renders suggest the Galaxy A72 successor will arrive with a familiar design. It will have a centered hole-punch cutout on the front and a rectangular camera bump on the back. Disappointingly, however, it looks like the upcoming mid-ranger will not feature a headphone jack. Samsung's other 2022 Galaxy A-series phones — including the Galaxy A53, are also expected to ditch the analog port.
As for the phone's key specs, rumors suggest the Galaxy A73 will be powered by Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which powers some of the best budget Android phones. It is also tipped to feature a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
The biggest upgrade, however, is likely to be in the camera department. While the Galaxy A72 uses a 64MP main camera, the Galaxy A73 is said to come equipped with a 108MP primary shooter.
The Zoutons report claims the Galaxy A73 will go on sale in India by the end of December at a starting price of ₹32,999 (about $440). If the information is accurate, the phone could be formally unveiled very soon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cyber Monday proved you should never recycle your old smartphone for free
Recycling old phones is great for the environment. But an OEM or carrier will recycle your obsolete tech for you, and give you a new phone in the process.
Google's early Christmas gift is a ton of new Android features
Google has announced a bevy of new features for its Android apps and services that are arriving on devices starting today.
Android Gaming recap: PUBG New State underwhelms on mobile
Don't miss out on any of the Android gaming news that happened in November. We've compiled all of the biggest stories in one convenient place, from PUBG: New State's launch to Genshin Impact revealing new characters.
Among the best Android phones, the Galaxy S20 FE needs the best case
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear. So if you're picking up the Galaxy S20 FE this holiday season, make sure you pair it with one of these cases so that this thing keeps looking fabulous.