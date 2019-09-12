What you need to know The unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e are all available for pre-order from Amazon starting today.

The $350 Galaxy A50 was touted as the "new budget champion" in our review and also comes with a free Galaxy Fit band with purchase.

The Galaxy A20 and A10e offer up two more affordable options at $250 and $180.

Has the price of modern flagships got you down? Do you think paying $700 or more for a phone is ludicrous but you still want a quality phone at an affordable price? Then you might want to check out Samsung's new mid-range and entry-level phones. Back in June, Samsung delivered the Galaxy A50 to the Verizon network at an extremely reasonable price of $350. Today, you can pre-order the unlocked version for the same price from Amazon. However, it won't ship until September 20. To make the deal a bit sweeter, Samsung's including a free Galaxy Fit fitness tracker. That's right — included with your purchase you'll get the $100 Samsung fitness band for no charge. The Galaxy Fit will automatically track your steps, calories burned, monitor your sleeping, and even provide real-time alerts if it detects an irregular or high heart rate.

In the past couple of years, Samsung has put a renewed focus on the mid-range market. It has upped its game in the design and features of these phones. No longer do you have to pay an arm and a leg for a decent phone. In fact, our very own Harish called the Galaxy A50 "the new budget champion" in his review. Some of the standout features he loved were the vivid AMOLED display, powerful specs, in-display fingerprint sensor, and the amazing battery life. It's no surprise the A50 left such a good impression on Harish, seeing as how it comes packing a 6.4-inch display, Exynos 9610, 4GB of RAM, triple camera setup on the back, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Premium mid-range phone Samsung Galaxy A50 Big features on a budget. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is a top mid-range contender packing a 6.4-inch Infinity display, in-display fingerprint sensor, three rear cameras, and a 4,000 mAh battery. It has all the style and many of the features of the major flagships but without the sky-high price. $350 at Amazon

If the Galaxy A50 is a little out of your price range, Samsung has two more affordable options to choose from. The Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A10e are also available for pre-order today at prices that won't break the bank. For the price of $250, the A20 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display, dual rear cameras, and a 4,000 mAh battery. It lacks the power of the A50 and third camera, but you're also saving $100 in the process.

Affordable mid-range Samsung Galaxy A20 Affordable and feature-rich. For $250, the Samsung Galaxy A20 doesn't skimp on the features. You get a large 6.4-inch display, long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. $250 at Amazon

Looking for something even more affordable? Give the Samsung Galaxy A10e a try for only $180. The A10e comes equipped with a 5.83-inch display, one 8MP rear-camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Entry-level phone Samsung Galaxy A10e Best price. The Samsung Galaxy A10e is the cheapest of the new A-series lineup. It features a 5.83-inch display, a single rear and front-facing camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery. It's the phone you want if all you need are the basics and want to save some money. $180 at Amazon