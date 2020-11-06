In August this year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M51, its first phone to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery. Aside from the massive battery, the phone also offers an impressive quad-camera setup and a 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display. According to a new report from SamMobile, Samsung is now working on an even more impressive Galaxy M series phone to take on some of the best Android phones in the mid-range segment.

The report claims Samsung's next high-end Galaxy M series phone is going to be called the Galaxy M62 and carries the model number SM-M625F. Unlike the Galaxy M51, which offers "only" 128GB of storage, the Galaxy M62 will feature 256GB storage. However, it isn't clear if 256GB will be the only storage option that the phone will be offered in.

Although the rest of the phone's specs haven't been revealed yet, it is possible that the Galaxy M62 will have a 7,000mAh battery, like the Galaxy M51. We can also expect an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup on the back.

Until recently, Samsung offered 256GB and higher storage options only on flagship phones. Currently, the most affordable Galaxy phone to come with 256GB of storage is the Galaxy S20 FE, which is priced at $769.