After seeing the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic appear on Amazon, today, we might have a better idea of the processor powering the likely contenders for the best Android smartwatch. According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung will be using its new Exynos W920 chipset, which is rumored to offer 1.25x faster speeds.

Until now, Samsung has heavily relied on its Exynos 9110 processor for the best Samsung smartwatches. This includes the likes of the Galaxy Watch Active from 2019, along with the Galaxy Watch 3 from last year.

But it appears as though Samsung is going through a complete overhaul in its wearable department. Not only does this rumor suggest that Samsung will be using a brand new chipset, but it will also be powering two of the first smartwatches to be powered by Samsung's take on Wear OS with One UI Watch.

This isn't the first that we've heard about a new chipset being used for the Watch 4. Earlier this year, leaks suggested that Samsung would be creating a new SoC built on the 5nm process, and it appears the Exynos W920 is the result of the work.

With the rumored Exynos processor in-tow, SamMobile claims the SoC will offer up to 1.25x faster processing and up to "8.8x smoother graphics performance." We may also have 1.5GB of RAM in the upcoming Watch 4 family, with a slight bump over the 1GB found in the Galaxy Watch 3.

Additionally, SamMobile claims that the Galaxy Watch 4 will include a whopping 16GB of internal storage, which would be double that of any of the best Wear OS watches on the market.

If these rumored power gains come to fruition, Samsung's Exynos processor paired with the Google Play Store could pack a mighty punch. What will be interesting to see is how well the battery holds up and how much storage is made available on these models.