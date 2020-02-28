The Room has been available on smartphones for years and it's making its big VR debut in the form of The Room VR: A Dark Matter on March 26. While this isn't the first time we've heard of the game, it is the first time we're getting a full list of supported platforms alongside a release date. So no matter if you've got a PlayStation VR (PSVR), Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift or Rift S, HTC Vive, Valve Index, or any other PC VR headset that is supported by SteamVR, you'll be able to play the thrilling escape room puzzler.

Despite having a release date, there's no pre-order price on the Oculus Store or on Steam at this time. The smartphone editions of the series only cost a few dollars, so it's not necessarily expected that this will be full retail price, but we'll have to wait and see for sure. The four smartphone entries into The Room series offer incredibly compelling, award-winning gameplay that'll keep your brain ticking through the mysterious and complex puzzles.

As the fifth installment in the series, The Room VR: A Dark Matter is a wholly new story that takes place in the early 1900s London at first. As a member of the British Institute of Archaeology, you've been tasked with aiding Police in investigating the disappearance of an esteemed Egyptologist.

The trailer showcases several types of environments that appear incredibly varied in their location and style. Puzzles range from the expected lockboxes that will be familiar to series' fans to potion brewing, sarcophagus opening, and plenty of other mystical and mysterious situations and scenarios that will leave you wondering what's real and what's in your imagination. Movement is similar to the smartphone entries in the series, which means you'll be working on one "node" at a time, moving onto the next node once you complete the current node's puzzles. Check out the trailer below.