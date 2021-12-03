Best PlayStation VR games in 2022
By Essa Kidwell , Samantha Nelson published
It doesn't matter if you're into shooting, flying, music, adventure, or silly games that involve putting bacon in a blender. There really is something for everyone to enjoy on the PlayStation VR. If the choices seem overwhelming, here are our top picks for fully immersing yourself in a game.
Trover Saves the Universe
Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland turns his bizarre sense of humor to video games in this puzzle platformer, where you'll travel the cosmos visiting strange planets and their even weirder inhabitants. Upgrade your abilities and make questionable decisions that will lead you into misadventures.
Ghost Giant
Meet Louis, discover what's been plaguing his daily life, and figure out how you can help him. You'll come out a different person on the other end, I swear it. Ghost Giant is a captivating title. Not only is it worth playing a second time, but it's worth showing all of your friends and family too. It offers real-life lessons and plenty of heart-wrenching content.
Skyrim VR
Most of us have already become the Dragonborn we were destined to become, but the open world of Skyrim is so much better to experience in VR. You can access two different types of locomotion to ensure that you don't suffer from motion sickness, and the ability to dual wield spells has also been added. Fus Ro Dah, friends!
Beat Saber
Beat Saber is one of the best ways to get super active in VR and is one of the most addictive virtual games around. The object of the game is to slice and dice the blocks that are flying at you to the beat of the music playing. Do a little dance while you're at it, and see if you can beat your friends' scores!
Moss
Solve puzzles to get your new mouse friend Quill back to her uncle before it's all too late. You'll have to manipulate the environment around her so you can protect her from any enemies that might come her way. Moss plays like a fairytale full of wonder, with stunning visuals and a captivating story.
The Inpatient
The Inpatient, a prequel to Until Dawn, takes you into the Sanatorium where you have to figure out who you truly are. It's time for you to discover why you ended up here and how you lost all your memories. Will you remember who you are in time to escape?
Killing Floor Incursion
This sci-fi horror is bound to get your heart racing. In your attempts to survive this zombie-infested world, you have the options of fighting with guns, axes, knives, and even the severed limbs of the zombies you kill. Get the adrenaline rush you've been looking for with these downright terrifying fight experiences.
Rec Room
You can join friends or make some new ones in Rec Room. There's plenty of online fun to be had with spectacular mini-games like Laser Tag, Ping Pong, and even a first-person shooter that resembles Fortnite! If you get bored with one activity, there is always another game — and another opponent — waiting for you.
Apex Construct
Take a journey through a crumbled society with Apex Construct. The war between Mother and Father — sentient robots that now hold control over the Earth — is just as interesting as it is mysterious. Battle waves of robots while you unlock the secrets of what happened to society when it fell, and which side you truly want to be on!
Eve: Valkyrie
If you're a fan of flying through space and shooting things, either by yourself or with others, you need Eve: Valkyrie in your life. CCP Games puts you in the cockpit of some incredible interplanetary fighters so you and your friends can jump in and feel the action.
DOOM VFR
Head back into the Hell dimension we know as DOOM. Take on familiar demons and make your way through the UAC space station to save it from the infestation before it falls apart! As the last known hope for humankind on Mars, it's up to you to get the job done.
Job Simulator
Job Simulator is the perfect game to get into VR with. It doesn't require a lot of movement to play, has a lot of things to grab and solve, and is very entertaining! Laugh your way to the credits with these robot bosses and their ridiculous tasks.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Bridge Crew is the closest thing to a Holodeck simulation of a starship that we're likely to see any time soon, and it is extremely well done. Either play alone or with a crew of your closest friends aboard the Bridge of the USS Aegis as you explore uncharted territory. Try not to get blown out of the sky by Klingons!
Superhot
Freeze time, stun your enemies, and send them to early graves in Superhot, where you play a hero caught in a weird blip of time. Take advantage of these newfound superpowers by using the items around you to take out your opponents before time restarts or their bullets reach you. Nothing beats smashing a bottle on someone's face in slow motion!
Come see why the PlayStation VR has us so captivated
There is something for everyone when it comes to the PlayStation VR, so it can be tough to figure out which game you want to try first. There's also the question of whether you want a story game or something packed with action. Luckily, there's a bit of both in the PSVR library.
For a fun adventure, you'll want to check out Trover Saves the Universe, which is currently our top pick. It features the over-the-top humor you'd expect from the co-creator of Rick & Morty and bizarre visuals for you to get immersed in.
Or maybe you're looking for something to get yourself up and moving? Then you need Beat Saber. Beat Saber is the best rhythm music game out on the market right now, forcing you to keep up with a steady stream of gestures to all your favorite songs. You don't just wave around two controllers either — you have to duck and dive out of the way of the oncoming obstacles. It's a great way to stay active, but it's also a great party game.
Regardless of whatever game you decide to play from this list, you'll have an amazing time.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.