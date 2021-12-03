Best PlayStation VR games in 2022

It doesn't matter if you're into shooting, flying, music, adventure, or silly games that involve putting bacon in a blender. There really is something for everyone to enjoy on the PlayStation VR. If the choices seem overwhelming, here are our top picks for fully immersing yourself in a game.

Come see why the PlayStation VR has us so captivated

There is something for everyone when it comes to the PlayStation VR, so it can be tough to figure out which game you want to try first. There's also the question of whether you want a story game or something packed with action. Luckily, there's a bit of both in the PSVR library.

For a fun adventure, you'll want to check out Trover Saves the Universe, which is currently our top pick. It features the over-the-top humor you'd expect from the co-creator of Rick & Morty and bizarre visuals for you to get immersed in.

Or maybe you're looking for something to get yourself up and moving? Then you need Beat Saber. Beat Saber is the best rhythm music game out on the market right now, forcing you to keep up with a steady stream of gestures to all your favorite songs. You don't just wave around two controllers either — you have to duck and dive out of the way of the oncoming obstacles. It's a great way to stay active, but it's also a great party game.

Regardless of whatever game you decide to play from this list, you'll have an amazing time.