I'm always happy to test a Roborock in my house because I know that this company makes some of the best robot vacuums out there. So I jumped on the opportunity to check out the company's latest addition: the Roborock S4 Max. I've been testing this unit for the past two weeks and I've come to love it just like I do the other Roborocks I've tested. It has plenty of smart features, a user-friendly app, and actually does a great job of picking up after my messy cat and dog.

The perfect cleaner Roborock S4 Max Bottom line: The Roborock S4 Max is a dependable vacuum with intelligent features and plenty of conveniences. It doesn't have the ability to mop, but it can remember up to four floor layouts and is easily controlled by app. Pros Runs up to 150 minutes

Powerful suction

Intuitive app

Multi-level mapping

No-go zones

460ml dustbin Cons Expensive

No mop function $430 at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max What I like

I absolutely love Roborock devices as they set a high standard against which all other robot vacuums can be measured. I'm happy to report that after a couple of weeks of testing, I am also impressed with the S4 Max. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Intuitive app Plenty of controls The unit can set a total of 10 no-go zones and 10 invisible walls on each level it maps. As expected, the app is super easy to use and gives me plenty of control over my vacuum. I named specific rooms on the map in the app and then made the vacuum clean specific areas. It works perfectly and is really helpful whenever I need to clean up one messy area instead of doing a full cleaning session. I also set invisible boundary lines in front of rooms I never want the S4 Max to enter and placed no-go zones in my hobby room so it wouldn't suck up loose materials that I have lying around the floors. I also set up a schedule for my vacuum and it always went off when it should and then returned to its dock without getting lost.

My home has a main floor and then a basement, so the S4 Max's ability to remember up to four floor maps was really helpful for me. The unit allows me to set a total of 10 no-go zones and 10 invisible walls on each level, so I can set things up as I need to without having to babysit the vacuum while it cleans. As will all Roborock vacuums, the S4 Max maps my home and cleans in an orderly back and forth fashion. I love coming into my living room to find perfect vacuum lines in my carpet. It really just makes the whole room feel extra clean.

I never had to worry about the S4 Max falling off ledges since it can detect drops and stops itself from going too far over on my stairs. Additionally, since it has smart navigating abilities, I didn't feel compelled to follow it around and babysit it while it cleaned, which is something I've done with some other robot vacuums I've tested. I still had to pick up cables and small toys out of its path before it began, but it never got stuck and never got lost. Every time I went to empty it, I noted the number of fine dust particles in the bin as well as how much pet fur it managed to pull from my floors. Since I have a cat and dog running around I've opted to always have it run at its max suction level and it's worked out really well for me. But if you do want it to operate less noisily, you can change it to Quiet mode. Roborock S4 Max What I don't like

I still think this is one of the best robot vacuums out there, but as with many robot vacuums that offer more advanced features, the Roborock S4 Max is a bit on the expensive side. This is a dedicated robot vacuum, meaning it doesn't have a water tank nor does it have the ability to mop your floors. Now if you don't mind this set up then this won't be a problem. But if you were looking for a device that could do both things, you might want to look elsewhere for a robot vacuum. Roborock S4 Max Competition

Roborock serves as its own competition with the Roborock S5 Max. This is an incredible vacuum that offers many of the same conveniences of the S4 Max, but also includes a water tank and the ability to mop your hard floors. These added features do make it a bit more expensive, though. The 360 Robot Vacuum is a reliable unit that also supports multi-level mapping and provides powerful suction. 360's app is really intuitive and also gives you plenty of controls. Unlike the S4 Max, it does have mopping abilities. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, then the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max might do the trick. It doesn't have nearly as many fancy features as some more costly options out there, but it offers powerful cleaning at a lower price. Roborock S4 Max Should you buy it?

You should buy this if... People who love perfect vacuum lines Roborock uses smart technology to help its robot vacuums perform more efficiently. Because of this, the S4 Max always vacuums in perfect back and forth lines leaving your home looking clean and tidy. Those who own multi-level homes The Roborock S4 Max can hold up to four maps. This makes it a great idea for townhouses or homes with multiple floors. You will have to pick it up and set it down on the various levels of your home, but it will recognize where it is and will remember the no-go zones and invisible boundary lines you've set. Anyone who needs to set boundaries If you're like me and have a hobby room or areas around your house that it would be a bad idea for a robot vacuum to enter, you can easily set up no-go zones and virtual boundary lines from within the app. You can also set up specific cleaning schedules for specific rooms in your home to take advantage of when those areas have the least amount of traffic. You should not buy this if... Anyone who wants a robot mop Unfortunately, the S4 Max is a vacuum-only robot and doesn't possess a water tank. If your goal is to find a unit that can both suck up debris and remove gunk from your floors, you might want to look elsewhere. Cost-conscious shoppers Now the Roborock S4 Max definitely isn't the most expensive option out there, but there are definitely several cheaper robot vacuums on the market. If you're willing to do without all of the conveniences that Roborock offers, you can find another vacuum for a much lower price. People who don't want to use an app If you're shopping for a robot vacuum to give grandma and grandpa then you just might want to get something that's controlled by a remote rather than a phone. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there to choose from like the iLife V3s Pro. Whether it's your first time owning a robot vacuum, you're looking for the perfect gift, or you're trying to find a replacement for your current unit, the Roborock S4 Max is a terrific option. The large number of controls available to you in the app makes it easy to adjust the settings to meet the needs of your specific household. Perhaps most importantly, the unit is super reliable and doesn't need to be babysat like some other vacuums out there. 4.5 out of 5 It's really one of the best robot vacuums for those with multiple floors since the unit can remember up to four different maps and the boundary lines placed on each one. It is a little more expensive than some other options and doesn't have the ability to mop. But if that doesn't bother you then this will be the perfect robot vacuum for many people.