Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 are some of the best Ring products around, but there are key differences between the two that can impact your decision. From the get-go, the most glaring difference is the price. At $250, Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is $70 more expensive than Ring Video Doorbell 3 thanks to the price drop the latter got at the beginning of April 2021. But Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 vs Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a lot more than just price, as you're about to find out.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 vs Ring Video Doorbell 3: Hard-wired versus battery-powered

Aside from the up-front price, there's one particularly huge difference in how each doorbell operates. While the Ring Video Doorbell 3 can be run on battery power with an easy-to-remove rechargeable battery or hooked up to hardwired power for a more consistent, always-on experience, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 must be hardwired to operate. This difference alone might make the decision easy for renters who aren't allowed to mess with electrical wiring.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Price $180 $250 Power Source Hardwired or battery-powered Hardwired only Video resolution 1080p 1536p Field of view 160 degrees (diagonal) 150 degrees (horizontal and vertical) Aspect Ratio 16:9 1:1 Dimensions 5.1 in x 2.4 in x 1.1 in 4.49 in x 1.9 in x 0.87 in Live view Yes Yes Always recording No Yes Connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi Motion detection Adjustable motion zones Adjustable motion zones, Birds-Eye View, 3D Radar People detection Yes Yes Privacy Zones Yes Yes Alexa Greetings No Yes Quick replies No Yes Smart Assistant Integration Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa

While a battery-powered video doorbell might be the only solution for some folks, Ring does make it easy for everyone to get their video doorbell hardwired to ensure a more consistent experience. If you don't already have a doorbell that's hardwired into your home's electrical system, Ring also sells a handy plug-in adapter with a 20-foot cable that'll plug into any electrical outlet in your home for around $20. That makes hardwiring your video doorbell a cinch.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 vs Ring Video Doorbell 3: Different strokes

Ring Video Doorbell 3 utilizes the same kind of movement detection that Ring has used for years. One main camera sees the world similarly to how our eyes perceive things, while a secondary thermal camera sees the world according to how hot or cold objects are. Ring has used this dual-modality method to help reduce erroneous notifications since the video doorbell will only notify you if it detects movement from a living object with heat emitting from it.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 was the first major Ring video doorbell that ditched this method and, instead, it utilizes a secondary radar sensor to detect movement. Ring calls this new method 3D Motion Detection since the radar sensor can detect the exact location of movements up to 30 feet away in a 180-degree radius from the front of the video doorbell. That makes motion detection more accurate and lets users restrict movement detection to a specific number of feet away from the video doorbell, helping cut out false notifications from people on the sidewalk, for instance.

In addition, 3D Motion Detection's accuracy enables Ring to record the exact path someone might have taken to enter your property, or at least walk by your video doorbell. That recorded path is then overlayed onto a satellite image of your house — one taken from the MapBox service that you set up during the initial installation of Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — giving you an accurate view of the exact path of motion detected.

If that wasn't enough, Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2's upgraded camera isn't just 50% higher resolution than Ring Video Doorbell 3, it's also a more effective 1:1 aspect ratio. While Ring Video Doorbell 3 uses a 16:9 aspect ratio (that's the wide view you get on a TV), Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2's square aspect ratio can see more of what's actually important: anyone who might be standing in front of it.

Ring calls this head-to-toe video because you can quite literally see the person from their head to toe, while Ring Video Doorbell 3's wider aspect ratio will likely only see someone from the waist-up. Notice how much more of the person you can see in the image above, taken with a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, versus the image at the top of this section, which was taken with a Ring Video Doorbell 3.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: A smarter way to answer the door

If the new motion detection doesn't float your boat, Alexa Greetings might just be enough to help you choose Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 vs Ring Video Doorbell 3. While the quick replies feature was something Ring rolled out on previous video doorbells, including Ring Video Doorbell 3, Alexa Greetings is a Ring Video Doorbell Pro-exclusive feature. This particular implementation is no different than what was available on the original Ring Video Doorbell Pro, but it's not available on the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

With Alexa Greetings, your doorbell will effectively answer itself after a customizable period of time, allowing Alexa to interact with anybody at your front door. This can be particularly useful for times when you can't get to the front door or when you just don't feel like answering the door because a solicitor is on your front porch.

As you would expect, Alexa will greet the people at your door and converse with them in a variety of ways, acting almost like a personal butler for telling delivery drivers where to put a package or fielding folks by taking a message. It's a brilliant way to have your door answered that makes Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 feel so much smarter than the average video doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 vs Ring Video Doorbell 3: You'll want a subscription either way

Whether you choose Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 or Ring Video Doorbell 3, you'll definitely want to subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan which, at $3 per month, will enable access to 60 days worth of recordings and a handy timeline that you can scrub through. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will even give you what's called "pre-roll footage" that pulls a video recording from a few seconds before motion was even detected, thanks to Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2's always-on recording abilities.

In addition to that, a Ring Protect Plan enables Alexa Greetings and customizable motion and privacy zones, so if these features were what ultimately convinced you that you need one of these products, you'll want to earmark the $3 per month cost of the plan. Neither doorbell supports local storage, although you can always view the live feed and use quick replies without a subscription.

