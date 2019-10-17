Pick your power Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In Light up the night Ring Spotlight Cam Wired Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In offers you an affordable and reliable way to protect your home with live feed surveillance. This camera also gives you the flexibility to mount it wherever you want - indoors or outdoors! $100 at Amazon Pros Works indoors and outdoors

Also available in a battery variant

Excellent Amazon Alexa, Echo integration Cons No built-in light source, just IR night vision

No video recordings without subscription

No 24/7 recording option The Ring Spotlight Cam isn't nearly as flexible as the Ring Stick Up Cam, though it can see a bit more with its larger field of range. As a bonus, this camera's built-in spotlight can greatly improve night video recordings. $200 at Amazon Pros Bright built-in Spotlight shines on would-be intruders

Built-in siren to ward off intruders

Water-resistant outdoor camera

Good Alexa integration Cons Not suitable for indoor use

No video recordings without subscription

No 24/7 recording option

Ring has a wide variety of cameras available, and both the Stick Up Cam and Spotlight Cam are wired, Alexa-compatible, 1080p, water-resistant cameras that are ready to keep a vigilant watch over your backyard, front yard, or any other outdoor area in your home. These quite similar cameras have two distinguishing features that should make deciding between them quite easy.

Power or light: Which do you want more?

The Ring Spotlight Cam's claim to fame is right there in the name: Spotlight. This camera has two light bars on the front edges of the housing, which can light up and show you who the heck is in your backyard at 3 a.m. These motion-triggered lights can offer a far better vision quality at night than the standard infrared Night Vision both the Ring Spotlight Cam and Ring Stick Up Cam have. The Ring Spotlight Cam also has red LEDs inside the motion sensor dome at the base of the housing that'll flash red when you turn on the 110-decibel alarm.

The newly updated Stick Up Cam Plug-In's benefits aren't quite as blatantly obvious, but there are more of them to appreciate. This camera might not have shiny lights or sirens, but you have far more flexibility in where you use it. The Spotlight Cam is only designed for outdoor use while the Stick Up Cam is made to be used indoors or out. Additionally, you can pick up two Stick Up Cam Plug-Ins for the price of one Spotlight Cam.

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In Ring Spotlight Cam Wired Designated area Indoor

Outdoor Outdoor Operating temperatures -5°F to 122°F -5°F to 120°F Power options AC adapter AC adapter Internet options Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Camera field of range 130° diagonal

110° horizontal

57° vertical 140° horizontal

78° vertical Video quality 1080p 1080p Lights ❌ ✔️ Siren ❌ ✔️ Two-way audio ✔️ ✔️ Live video ✔️ ✔️ Motion notifications ✔️ ✔️

The biggest benefits to choosing the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In is that you can move it indoors or outdoors, and you can even modify it with a Quick Release Battery Pack if you want to have a back up in case the power goes out. Plus, it's half the price of the Spotlight Cam.

Where the Spotlight Cam shines (pun totally intended) is in its extra security features like the built-in LED lights, siren, and Infrared sensor. If Fort Knox levels of security are important to you, then you might want to consider picking up a Spotlight Cam.

Cheaper than ever Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-in Same great features, considerably lower price. The new Ring Stick Up Cam is the kind of upgrade we like. It has all of the same great features of its predecessor, like 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and real-time notifications. The best part? It's 30% cheaper than before, making it even more accessible for everyone. $100 at Amazon

Light up the night Ring Spotlight Cam Wired If you want to see what your Ring is filming The Ring Spotlight Cam may not be as flexible or adaptable as the Stick Up Cam, but with bright, built-in lights to shine on unsuspecting targets, the Spotlight Cam can get a better, full-color image at night. If Infrared video isn't enough for you, the Spotlight is your winner. $200 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.