When trying to pick between these two cameras, Ring has a major advantage thanks for more affordable subscription and hardware costs and a more feature-rich camera, but a couple of key decisions could sway buyers back towards the Nest: which AI assistant does your house use, and do you need 24/7 recording?

Flexibility versus raw recording power

Both the Nest Cam Outdoor and Ring Stick Up Cam are 1080p internet-enabled security cameras with a 1080p picture, Infrared night vision, two-way audio, and the option for customized sensor zones. Both also work with AI assistants to quickly pull up live feeds on a variety of devices — Google-owned Nest works with Google Assistant while Amazon-owned Ring plays best with Alexa, which might make the decision for you right there. There is a Ring skill for Google Assistant, but it can't stream your video feed to Chromecasts or Google Assistant dispalys like the Google Home Hub.

Your choice in cameras might also be made for you if you're trying to mount your camera in an area with no outlets or with spotty Wi-Fi — like a stone entryway. The Nest Cam Outdoor only supports one source of power — plug-in — while the Ring Stick Up Cam is available in plug-in or battery variants for the same price. You can also upgrade to the Ring Stick Up Cam Elite and get Power over Ethernet (PoE), which offers you the flexibility to run as long or as short of a cable as you need, as well as only running one cable for both power and data instead of two. Very few smart home security cameras have PoE, and most of those are indoor-only, making the Ring Stick Up Cam a rarity. But as noted, this comes at a more premium price point than the regular Stick Up Plug-In.

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In Nest Cam Outdoor IP rating NA - Weather resistant IP65 Power options Plug-in Plug-in Internet options Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Camera field of view 130° diagonal

110° horizontal

57° vertical 130° diagonal Video quality 1080p 1080p 24/7 recording ❌ Free or Basic

✔️ Plus ✔️ IR night vision ✔️ ✔️ Sirens ✔️ ❌ Two-way audio ✔️ ✔️ Assistant integration Google Assistant (limited)

Amazon Alexa Google Assistant

While both are resistant to the rain, the Nest Cam is IP65 dustproof and splashproof and the Ring Stick Up Cam is listed as "weather resistant" — which Amazon/Ring clarify as water reistant and able to withstand temperatures from -5°F to 122°F (-20°C to 50°C). Nest Cam Outdoor also has an advantage by supporting 24/7 recording, but you have to subscribe to Nest Aware to see more than the last three hours.

Speaking of, yes, you do need a subscription when it comes to the Ring Stick Up Cam. Without it, the Ring won't record video at all, only show you the live feed, and the Nest will only show you the last three hours. You also miss out on the more advanced detection modes.

Feature Ring Free Ring Protect Nest Free Nest Aware Yearly Price Free Basic: $30

Plus: $100 Free 5-day: $50

10-day: $100

30-day: $300 Device Limit — Basic: 1 cam

Plus: All cams at one residence — From $3 month per additional cam Custom zones ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ Days recorded ❌ Basic: 60 days

Plus: 60 3 hours 5-day: 5 days

10-day: 10 days

30-day: 30 days 24/7 recording ❌ ✔️ Plus ❌ ✔️

Ring's most expensive plan tops out at $100/year and covers every Ring device on your account at a single address. Even its single-cam Basic plan stores the last 60 days of recordings. Nest Aware can go up to $30/month or $300/year for a single camera — and each additional camera plan will run you upwards of $3 per month. Plus, even the most expensive plan only stores 30 days of video feeds. That said, Nest Aware comes with 24/7 recording, which obviously takes up more space than just motion-triggered clips, but Ring still provides a longer time period of recordings for less money, whether you have one camera or 10.

Considering that the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In is nearly $100 cheaper than the Nest Cam Outdoor, and that Ring's subscription plans are more affordable, we think that it is the better buy here. If you are heavily invested in Google/Nest or really want that 24/7 coverage, then the Nest Cam Outdoor is still a good choice.

