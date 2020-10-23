What you need to know
- Ring has released a new Halloween faceplate and chimes for the Video Doorbell 3.
- New faceplate joins other holiday options, and a total of nine chimes can be assigned to play whenever the doorbell rings.
- New faceplate is available now for $15, with additional options also available for the Ring Video Doorbell 2.
Ring is getting into the Halloween spirit with the release of new faceplates and chimes for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. The latest holiday-themed faceplates install in minutes with a snap-in-place system which utilizes the security screw located on the doorbell to secure it into place.
Find a festive design to compliment your home's holiday decor with an interchangeable Faceplate for Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus. The faceplate easily snaps into place and secures with your doorbell's existing security screw.
In total, there are five holiday-themed faceplates available for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. The latest Halloween theme faceplate features all of the fall favorites, including spooky ghosts, pumpkins, and candy corn. A subtle autumn faceplate is also available, with falling leaves and acorns in traditional fall colors.
In addition to the fall themes, Ring offers a set for the winter holidays, which includes a Christmas sweater design and a patriotic Americana faceplate. The new faceplates join an existing group of holiday faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which sports slightly different designs.
Along with the new faceplates, Ring has introduced a series of festive doorbell chimes that add a little more fun when the doorbell rings. Users with a Ring Chime or Chime Pro can choose from one of nine different Halloween sounds, including howls, screams, and bats. Here's the complete list:
- Bats
- Ghosts
- Howl
- Scream
- Spooky Organs
- Witch Cackle
- Creepy Laugh
- Screeching Cat
- Creaking Door
Doorbell owners who do not have a Chime in the home can still get in on the fun by setting app notification tones. Installing an app tone requires just a few simple steps in the Ring app available for iOS and Android, and full instructions are available here.
Ring's latest faceplates are available now from Ring.com and on Amazon, with prices starting at $14.99 per faceplate for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, 3, and 3 Plus models. A three-pack of holiday faceplates is also available for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus for $39.99.
