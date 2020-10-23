Ring is getting into the Halloween spirit with the release of new faceplates and chimes for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. The latest holiday-themed faceplates install in minutes with a snap-in-place system which utilizes the security screw located on the doorbell to secure it into place.

In total, there are five holiday-themed faceplates available for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. The latest Halloween theme faceplate features all of the fall favorites, including spooky ghosts, pumpkins, and candy corn. A subtle autumn faceplate is also available, with falling leaves and acorns in traditional fall colors.

In addition to the fall themes, Ring offers a set for the winter holidays, which includes a Christmas sweater design and a patriotic Americana faceplate. The new faceplates join an existing group of holiday faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which sports slightly different designs.