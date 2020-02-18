Amazon's Ring security cameras have been in the news a lot these past few months. Most recently, there was a report that showed how footage from Ring cameras has done little to help police identify suspects and make arrests.

Then, back in December of 2019, Ring was in the news for a string of camera hacks, where several customers had their cameras compromised. Later that month, it was revealed that Ring had a data breach, and up to 3,600 customers had their usernames and passwords leaked online.

Looking to learn from its mistakes, Ring announced today that it is making two-factor authentication mandatory going forward. Two-factor authentication is an important security feature that will help prevent unauthorized access to your account, even if someone knows your username and password. It works by sending a six-digit code to your Ring email address or by SMS that must be entered when you first log in.