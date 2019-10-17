Put a Ring on it Ring Indoor Cam Get Wyze to this gem Wyze Cam The new Ring Indoor Cam is a fantastic addition to the Ring/Amazon smart home ecosystem. It's super simple to set up and is the most affordable Ring camera on the market. $60 at Amazon Pros Lowest-priced Ring ever

It seems there has never been a better time than the present to build out an affordable home security set up. There are so many great cameras and connected smart devices that it can be hard to sort out the good ones from the trash. Fear not - that's exactly what we're here for! If you're in the market for a good indoor camera, we think the latest from Ring and Wyze are both worthy of your consideration.

Camera comparison

These two indoor cams have a lot in common, including the ability to view a live stream feed, talk to whoever is on camera, and see in the dark (to a point). They are also pretty small, look decent enough, and can be easily placed or mounted just about anywhere around the house. There are, however, some pretty significant differences between the two that are worth taking a look at. Let's look at the specs first, and then talk about what it all means.

Ring Indoor Cam Wyze Cam Indoor/Outdoor Indoor Indoor Dimensions 1.81" x 1.81" x 2.95" 2.20" x 1.97" x 1.97" Field of view 140° diagonal, 115° horizontal, 60° vertical 110° horizontal Wi-Fi Connectivity 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz Picture quality 1080p Full HD 1080p Full HD Cloud storage Yes - with paid Ring Protect plans Yes - free up to 14 days On-device storage No Yes - 128MB External storage No Yes - microSD cards up to 32GB Security monitoring Yes - with paid Ring Protect plans No Smart assistant Alexa Alexa, Google Assistant Live video Yes Yes Two-way talk Yes Yes Night vision Yes Yes Motion notifications Yes Yes Power source Plug into standard power outlet Plug into standard power outlet Color options White White

A nice Ring to it

The Ring Indoor Cam is positioned as the company's only true indoor camera, although the Ring Plug In camera variants can also technically be installed inside. This particular device is the smallest of the Ring cameras though, and it can be placed anywhere in the home (well, anywhere in reach of an outlet), for excellent indoor coverage.

Speaking of that indoor coverage, the Ring Indoor Cam has the widest field of view of any of the Ring cameras at 140 degrees diagonal, 115 degrees horizontal, and 60 degrees verticle, which seems like a substantial upgrade as compared to 110 degrees horizontal for the Wyze Cam. This device offers all of the great software features and integration with the Ring app and Ring Alexa skill, so you can also set up security routines to your heart's content. Amazon also recently touted a feature that is coming soon — a "home mode" that will essentially turn off the cameras when you are in the house, in an effort to respect your privacy and personal space. We are particularly looking forward to this feature.

The Ring Indoor Cam is the company's most affordable camera ever and is also available in multipacks of 2, 3, and 4 cameras, so you can really outfit your home for full camera coverage.

A Wyze choice

The Wyze Cam has a lot going for it as well. While it may not have quiet the field of view or the integration with the Ring/Amazon smart home ecosystem as the Ring Indoor Cam enjoys, it does beat the Ring in some pretty important areas.

For starters, compatibility. You can use Amazon Echo products and Alexa, OR Google/Nest Home prodcuts and the Google Assistant to control your Wyze Cam and footage, or you can even hook into the IFTTT network (IFTTT stands for If This, Then That) to enable ever further integrations with your Wyze Cam. The camera can recognize carbon monoxide and smoke alarms (similar to the way Alexa Guard can), and is able to zoom in up to 8x.

The Wyze Cam also has more storage options than the Ring Indoor Cam can offer. For starters, it includes a minimal amount of on-device memory but includes up to 14-days of free, rolling cloud storage. It is important to note that the 14-day cloud storage will be deleted after that period, and cannot be recovered. You can also add up to 32GB of memory with a microSD card. So as long as you stay on top of it, you could just swap out memory cards and get virtually unlimited recordings without having to subscribe to a montly storage plan.

Finally, this camera is CHEAP. At around $25, you can get two for less than the price of one Ring Indoor Cam and use your savings to pick up a microSD card! Amazon is also offering bundles with two Wyze Cams, a Wyze Cam with a microSD card, and a Wyze Cam with a motion sensor starter kit.

Go with this one

As much as we love the Ring Indoor Cam and Ring/Alexa smart home integration, it's hard to pick against the Wyze Cam here. Not only are you going to save lots of money, but you have so much flexibility when it comes to video storage options, and you can easily switch between Alexa/Echo products and Google Assistant/Nest products. That is a win-win in our book!

If you are heavily invested in the Ring/Amazon ecosystem, the Ring Indoor Cam is of course a really good option, and truth be told, their storage plans are pretty affordable (as low as $3 per month). If you opt for this camera, you're still in for a great experience.

