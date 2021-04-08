What you need to know
- Capcom has announced a new Resident Evil Village showcase set to premiere on April 15.
- The showcase promises a new trailer and gameplay along with a few surprises.
- There are rumors that a new Resident Evil Village demo will drop on PlayStation as well.
We're one week away from a new Resident Evil Village showcase. Capcom announced that the next is set to air on April 15 and will feature a look at some new gameplay along with a trailer. Judging by the teaser video that accompanied the announcement, we could be seeing a human processing plant along with more of Lady Dimitrescu. You'll find I have no complaints on the latter.
The showcase is set to take place on April 15 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, and you can watch it through the series' social channels on YouTube and Twitch. The last showcase in January ended with a demo being available on PS5, and it appears that may be the case this time as well, judging by some files people have found uploaded to the PlayStation Network.
Ahead of the showcase, players can participate in the open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse. This multiplayer title set within the iconic survival horror universe will be included with your purchase of Resident Evil Village.
If you're looking forward to a new RE Village demo, consider picking up one of the best PS5 headsets you can get. A big talking point after the Maiden demo dropped was its impeccable audio design. Capcom knows how to leverage sounds to its advantage to create a truly horrifying experience. You'll get to see (or rather, hear) that for yourself on May 7, 2021 when Resident Evil Village launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
