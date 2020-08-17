What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village is the next mainline Resident Evil game.
- According to an alleged playtester, the game will feature goatmen enemies and a woman as a secondary playable character.
- Resident Evil Village is currently set to release at some point in 2021.
Resident Evil Village is bringing new the classic horror franchise to new locations with the next-generation of horror. While we're still waiting for Capcom to share more, we've received reports that the game will be featuring a second playable character besides Ethan — and sword-wielding Goatmen as enemies.
According to the Biohazardcast, a playtester tried a section of the game where you are controlling a young woman who doesn't have any weapons, just a lantern. This could be the woman seen at multiple points in the reveal trailer, who you can see below.
The playtester continued to explain that the woman was avoiding bipedal goatmen creatures in a large cave. These creatures carried swords and would also bite if they spotted the player. It's also interesting to note that the reveal trailer pauses for a moment on a large black goat.
While this hasn't been confirmed by Capcom, it certainly fits with the theme we've seen so far. Werewolf-like beastmen and witches were reported months before the reveal to be in the game and were explicitly shown in the reveal trailer.
We'll have to wait and see just what Capcom chooses to reveal next about this game. Resident Evil Village is set to release at some point in 2021 on the Xbox Series X, PC and PS5. According to a well-sourced leaker, Resident Evil Village will be the longest RE Engine game yet.
