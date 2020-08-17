Resident Evil Village is bringing new the classic horror franchise to new locations with the next-generation of horror. While we're still waiting for Capcom to share more, we've received reports that the game will be featuring a second playable character besides Ethan — and sword-wielding Goatmen as enemies.

According to the Biohazardcast, a playtester tried a section of the game where you are controlling a young woman who doesn't have any weapons, just a lantern. This could be the woman seen at multiple points in the reveal trailer, who you can see below.