What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village is the latest in the Resident Evil horror franchise and launches on many platforms on May 7, 2021.
- After some backlash for the ludicrously limited PS5 and PS4 demo, Capcom is extending the availability window for the final Resident Evil Village demo.
- The cross-platform demo will now be available for a full week instead of a meager 24 hours, and even overlaps with the game's launch.
- During the demo window, interested players can play Resident Evil Village on their platform of choice one time for up to 60 minutes.
The chance to be chased by the tall vampire lady is right around the corner, as Resident Evil Village officially launches on May 7, 2021. Before the game launches, many players will get a chance to experience a slice of the game in the final Resident Evil Village demo that was announced earlier this month. After the PS5 and PS4-exclusive "Castle" demo was strangely and unfortunately limited to an awful 8-hour window, Capcom is responding to feedback and has now extended the final cross-platform demo to a full week instead of 24 hours.
Players on PS5, PS4, Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC will now be able to play Resident Evil Village one time for up to 60 minutes at any point during the full one week period. This should be a great help for getting the demo in the hands of more people, especially those with busy schedules or lower download speeds.
The new times for the final demo for Resident Evil Village include:
- North America: May 1, 2021 at 5 p.m. PDT until May 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. PDT
- United Kingdom: May 2, 2021 at 1 a.m. BST until May 10, 2021 at 1 a.m. BST
- Europe: May 2, 2021 at 2 a.m. CEST until May 10, 2021 at 2 a.m. CEST
Resident Evil Village looks to be an exciting addition to 2021's busy game lineup and aims to become one of the best games on PS5. If you were still on the fence about investing in Resident Evil Village, now the final demo actually overlaps with the game's official release on May 7.
