This is arguably the biggest and most promising week for Stadia this entire year so far. Not only is one of the best horror games of all-time getting added to Stadia Pro this week in Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, but one of the big JRPGs that just hit the platform recently, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, is also getting added to Pro as well. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydradted and cute puzzler Pikuniku help round out the list of four new titles hitting Stadia Pro for April. You can claim all of these starting on April 1.

As a result of these new Stadia Pro games, five games will be leaving on April 1: SteamWorld Quest, SteamWorld Dig 2, Superhot Mind Control Delete, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami. As long as you have claimed them before they leave Pro, then they're yours to keep as long as you'r a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe you lose access, but if you resubscribe then all past claimed games are added back to your library again.

Speaking of free things, Elder Scrolls Online will also be free for all Stadia Pro subscribers starting on March 31 and lasting two entire weeks until April 13. This promotion will include the entire base game and the first expansion, Morrowind. That's tons and tons of content.

Additionally, a brand new free Stadia game Hitman - Free Starter Pack is launching on Stadia today. This will be free for absolutely everyone, even if you don't subscribe to Stadia Pro, and includes both the opening tutorial mission of the first Hitman as well as the Nightcall mission from Hitman 2. You'll even be able to use the innovative State Share feature in the Free Starter Pack as well.