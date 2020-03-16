Resident Evil 3 JillSource: Capcom

What you need to know

  • The Resident Evil 3 remake is getting a demo on March 19.
  • This demo can be played as many times as you want.
  • The Resistance multiplayer mode is getting a demo on March 27.
  • You can preorder Resident Evil 3 on PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.

Capcom previously shared that a demo for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake was on the way and it has made good on that statement. Today, Capcom announced that a demo for Resident Evil 3 remake will be available on March 19! Unlike the Resident Evil 2 One Shot demo that preceded the release of Resident Evil 2, this demo can be played as many times as you want.

You can check out a quick trailer for the demo below.

Shortly after the demo for Resident Evil 3 remake goes out, players will also get the chance to try the Resistance multiplayer mode, which pits survivors against a mastermind. The demo for Resident Evil: Resistance goes out on March 27.

Resident Evil 3 remake is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020 for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.

It's back!

Resident Evil 3

A glorious remake

Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Project Resistance, as well.

