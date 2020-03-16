What you need to know
- The Resident Evil 3 remake is getting a demo on March 19.
- This demo can be played as many times as you want.
- The Resistance multiplayer mode is getting a demo on March 27.
- You can preorder Resident Evil 3 on PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.
Capcom previously shared that a demo for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake was on the way and it has made good on that statement. Today, Capcom announced that a demo for Resident Evil 3 remake will be available on March 19! Unlike the Resident Evil 2 One Shot demo that preceded the release of Resident Evil 2, this demo can be played as many times as you want.
You can check out a quick trailer for the demo below.
Shortly after the demo for Resident Evil 3 remake goes out, players will also get the chance to try the Resistance multiplayer mode, which pits survivors against a mastermind. The demo for Resident Evil: Resistance goes out on March 27.
Resident Evil 3 remake is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020 for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.
It's back!
Resident Evil 3
A glorious remake
Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Project Resistance, as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The LG V60 launches in the U.S. this week for as little as $799
Need a new flagship Android phone but can't stomach Samsung's $1000 starting price for the Galaxy S20? You'll be able to pick up the LG V60 in the U.S. for as little as $799.
PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X: Everything we know so far
A game-changing year lies ahead, with two of the world's biggest next-generation consoles expected to hit store shelves in late 2020. Here's what we know about Xbox Series X, in relation to the Sony PlayStation 5.
5 fantastic Xbox Series X features we hope come to PS5
Microsoft just keeps revealing more and more information about the Xbox Series X. Since Sony has stayed relatively quiet lately, here are some features on Microsoft's machine we hope come to the PlayStation 5.
Play PS4 on the go with one of these portable monitors
You don't need to lug your TV around to play your games on the road. Check out these fantastic portable monitors you can use with your PS4.