What you need to know
- Remedy Entertainment is releasing the AWE expansion for Control on August 27.
- This expansion is bringing in Alan Wake and kicks off a Remedy Connected Universe.
- Remedy will be streaming gameplay on August 13.
During yesterday's PlayStation State of Play, Remedy Entertainment revealed that the Control AWE expansion is set to release on August 27 for all platforms. This expansion is also bringing back writer Alan Wake, connecting the worlds of Control and Alan Wake together.
If you want a look at this expansion before it releases, Remedy will be streaming the first 15 minutes on August 13. The stream will be held at 12:00 p.m. EDT.
Join us Thursday, August 13 at 7pm EEST on https://t.co/MPXN9jC948 for the world premiere of AWE gameplay from @ControlRemedy.— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) August 6, 2020
We'll show the first 15 minutes of the game, a new weapon form, and a missing writer. Featuring @SamLakeRMD, @MikaelKasurinen, hosted by @vidaisonline. pic.twitter.com/dCwzVtJWSe
Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy, also confirmed that the company is currently developing a game set in this Remedy Connected Universe, which is almost certainly one of the two titles being developed as a part of a deal with Epic Games.
We'll have to wait and see just how this universe pans out. Remedy has previously confirmed that Control is being updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with more details on the enhancements to come at a later date.
The Oldest House
Control
Enter the Bureau
Control tasks players with entering the Oldest House as Jesse Faden, the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, managers of the unnverving and weird artifacts of the world.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
First Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update enables blood oxygen detection feature
Samsung has started rolling out the first software update for its Galaxy Watch 3. The update adds support for blood oxygen monitoring, VO2max, sleep scores, and more.
What's your favorite color for the Galaxy Note 20?
There are five stunning colors available for the Galaxy Note 20 series, but which one is the best? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
The Google Pixel 4a is all the phone I need right now
You can keep your $1,300+ Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note 20 Ultras and Z Fold 2s, I'm going to head on over to the new and improved mid-tier and park it. There's never been a better time to spend a reasonable amount of money on a quality smartphone like the Google Pixel 4a.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.