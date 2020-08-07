Control Awe ImageSource: Remedy Entertainment

During yesterday's PlayStation State of Play, Remedy Entertainment revealed that the Control AWE expansion is set to release on August 27 for all platforms. This expansion is also bringing back writer Alan Wake, connecting the worlds of Control and Alan Wake together.

If you want a look at this expansion before it releases, Remedy will be streaming the first 15 minutes on August 13. The stream will be held at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy, also confirmed that the company is currently developing a game set in this Remedy Connected Universe, which is almost certainly one of the two titles being developed as a part of a deal with Epic Games.

We'll have to wait and see just how this universe pans out. Remedy has previously confirmed that Control is being updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with more details on the enhancements to come at a later date.

