Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand is expected to announce its first-ever gaming phone later this month. Although Redmi hasn't revealed the launch date of the gaming phone yet, it did confirm last week that it is partnering with Call of Duty Mobile for the launch. Alleged tech specs of the device have now surfaced, courtesy of a report from Sina.

The Redmi gaming phone will apparently be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 5G chipset, which was announced in January this year. The Dimensity 1200 is MediaTek's answer to the Snapdragon 888 and is built on a 6nm manufacturing process.

As you would expect from a gaming phone in 2021, the phone will also include an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The report claims the phone utilizes a similar Samsung E4 panel as Xiaomi's best Android phone, the Mi 11 Ultra.

In addition to a high-refresh-rate panel, the phone is tipped to come equipped with shoulder buttons similar to the ones seen on Black Shark gaming phones. Keeping the lights on will be a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W charging speeds.

Despite the impressive hardware, the Redmi gaming phone is going to be significantly more affordable than the best gaming phones from brands such as ASUS and Nubia. In China, it is said to start at just 1,999 yuan ($305).