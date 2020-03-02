Redmi Note 8 Pro reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj/Android Central

What you need to know

  • Redmi Note 9 series will debut in India on March 12.
  • The official teaser suggests the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear.
  • It is also expected to offer faster charging speeds and an improved gaming experience.

Redmi India today confirmed on Twitter that the Redmi Note 9 series will be unveiled at an event in India on March 12. The Redmi Note 9 series is expected to feature an upgraded camera setup and an improved design.

According to Redmi India, the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phone will come with "Pro Cameras" and deliver "Max Performance." As can be seen in the official teaser below, the phone will have a square quad-camera module at the rear. The current Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a vertical quad-camera array, featuring a 64MP primary sensor. It is likely that the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phone will have the same 64MP primary sensor as the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

While the phone's tech specs remain a complete mystery at this point, a landing page for the upcoming phone on Amazon.in does give us some clues. According to the landing page, the Redmi Note 9 series phone will be equipped with a class-leading chipset and offer a more immersive gaming experience than its predecessor. It will apparently have "unmatched" fast charging capability as well.

Another teaser image shared by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain shows the bottom of the upcoming device. The image reveals a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro is a budget beast with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G90T processors, and a quad-lens camera system with a 64MP primary camera. It also has a large 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

