What you need to know
- Redmi Note 9 series will debut in India on March 12.
- The official teaser suggests the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear.
- It is also expected to offer faster charging speeds and an improved gaming experience.
Redmi India today confirmed on Twitter that the Redmi Note 9 series will be unveiled at an event in India on March 12. The Redmi Note 9 series is expected to feature an upgraded camera setup and an improved design.
According to Redmi India, the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phone will come with "Pro Cameras" and deliver "Max Performance." As can be seen in the official teaser below, the phone will have a square quad-camera module at the rear. The current Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a vertical quad-camera array, featuring a 64MP primary sensor. It is likely that the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phone will have the same 64MP primary sensor as the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Brace yourselves for the biggest #Redmi product launch of 2020! 🤩#ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you have ever seen before! A new #RedmiNote is coming on 12th March! 😎— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 2, 2020
RT and share this EPIC announcement. 🙌 #ILoveRedmiNote pic.twitter.com/1SqCT0pu3o
While the phone's tech specs remain a complete mystery at this point, a landing page for the upcoming phone on Amazon.in does give us some clues. According to the landing page, the Redmi Note 9 series phone will be equipped with a class-leading chipset and offer a more immersive gaming experience than its predecessor. It will apparently have "unmatched" fast charging capability as well.
My main man @RanveerOfficial. Of course 9️⃣ ayega. And it'll be here very soon. 😎— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 2, 2020
Legend says that it takes only 9️⃣ secs to spot the 9️⃣ in this photo! 😉
Mi Fans, are you fast enough? Screenshot it & tweet with #ILoveRedmiNote!
9 से 12 होने का time आ गया है! #Xiaomi #Redmi ❤️ https://t.co/i6IoQq82gO pic.twitter.com/qC9bIr8Hox
Another teaser image shared by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain shows the bottom of the upcoming device. The image reveals a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille.
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro is a budget beast with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G90T processors, and a quad-lens camera system with a 64MP primary camera. It also has a large 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
