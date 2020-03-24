Redmi Note 9 ProSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

  • The Redmi Note Pro 9 Max's first sale in India has been postponed.
  • The company blamed the coronavirus lockdowns for the delay and did not say when the phone will eventually be available.
  • The Note 9 Pro's second sale, however, will proceed as scheduled later today.

If you were impressed by our preview of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and were hoping to get your hands on its slightly more powerful sibling, the Note 9 Pro Max, the company has some bad news for you. The phone's inaugural sale in India has been delayed.

As the company's announcement shows, there's no word yet on when the phone will finally be available to buy in the country. Redmi blamed the lockdowns in multiple states across India for the delays.

The one bit of silver lining? The Redmi Note 9 Pro's second sale is proceeding as planned, and the phone will be available at 12 PM IST for purchase on the company's Indian website as well as on Amazon starting at ₹12,999.

