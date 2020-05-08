Xiaomi announced earlier this week that it had clocked 30 million sales of Redmi Note 8 series phones. The standard Redmi Note 8, as per data from Canalys, was the sixth most popular smartphone globally in the fourth quarter of 2019. Canalys has now released new data, which reveals the popularity of the Redmi Note 8/8T grew further in Q1 2020.

According to Canalys, iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone globally in the first quarter of the year, with sell-in shipments estimated at 18 million units. Among Android phones, the Redmi Note 8/8T took the No.1 spot, while Samsung's Galaxy A51 was the second most popular. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was the fourth most popular Android phone and the fifth most popular smartphone overall during the period. The entry-level Redmi 8A also figured in the Top 10 list, grabbing the ninth spot.

Canalys had also revealed recently that Xiaomi's market share in several European countries increased significantly in Q1 2020. In fact, it was the top smartphone vendor in Spain during the period, with a market share of 28%. In Western Europe, it was the fourth largest smartphone vendor.

Apart from the Galaxy A51, three other Galaxy A-series phones were among the ten best-selling phones globally in Q1 2020: Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20s, and Galaxy A01. Unlike Apple, however, not a single Samsung flagship phone made it to the Top 10 list.