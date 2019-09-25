Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor in China last month. The mid-range smartphone has now made its way to Europe. It will go on sale in Spain starting from September 26 and is expected to become available in a few other European countries very soon.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be sold in two variants in Spain: 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. While the 64GB carries a retail price of €249 ($274), the 128GB version is priced at €269 ($296). For the first 24 hours, however, the Redmi Note Pro will be available at a special launch price of €229 for the 64GB version. Consumers in Spain will be able to order the smartphone from mi.com/es as well as AliExpress. It will be available in three colors: Mineral Grey, Pearl White, and Forest Green.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro is packed with several class-leading features. It runs on MediaTek's latest Helio G90T processor with an ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU to deliver an impressive gaming experience. It is also Xiaomi's first Redmi Note series device to come with LiquidCool technology.

The key highlight, however, is the quad camera setup at the rear, featuring a 64MP primary sensor with 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology for impressive low-light performance. In addition to the 64MP sensor, you get an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Some of the other key features of the smartphone include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 20MP front camera, 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and an IR blaster.