Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 series is now official, and there's a lot to like. Both phones have quad cameras at the back, fresh new designs, and offer great value for what they cost. The Redmi Note 8 Pro in particular stands out due to its 64MP camera — a first for the manufacturer — and the Helio G90T platform. The Redmi Note 8, meanwhile, is powered by the Snapdragon 665 and has a 48MP shooter at the back.

There are a few standout features: the Note 8 Pro has IP52 rating for protection against rain and sweat, and 18W fast charging is standard on both devices. Here's a look at all the hardware powering Xiaomi's latest phones: