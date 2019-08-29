Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 series is now official, and there's a lot to like. Both phones have quad cameras at the back, fresh new designs, and offer great value for what they cost. The Redmi Note 8 Pro in particular stands out due to its 64MP camera — a first for the manufacturer — and the Helio G90T platform. The Redmi Note 8, meanwhile, is powered by the Snapdragon 665 and has a 48MP shooter at the back.
There are a few standout features: the Note 8 Pro has IP52 rating for protection against rain and sweat, and 18W fast charging is standard on both devices. Here's a look at all the hardware powering Xiaomi's latest phones:
|Category
|Redmi Note 8
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 Pie
MIUI 10
|Android 9.0 Pie
MIUI 10
|Display
|6.53-inch IPS LCD
2340x1080 (19.5:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
|6.53-inch IPS LCD
2340x1080 (19.5:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 665
4 x 2.0GHz Kryo 260
4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260
Adreno 610
11nm
|Helio G90T
2 x 2.27GHz Cortex A76
6 x 1.7GHz Cortex A55
Mali G76
12nm
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
|64GB/128GB
|MicroSD slot
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear camera 1
|48MP, f/1.8,0.8um
Dual Pixel PDAF
|64MP, f/1.8, 0.8um
Dual Pixel PDAF
|Rear camera 2
|8MP, f/2.2, 1.12um
Wide-angle
|8MP, f/2.2, 1.12um
Wide-angle
|Rear camera 3
|2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Macro lens
|2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Macro lens
|Rear camera 4
|2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Portrait lens
|2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Portrait lens
|Front camera 1
|13MP, f/2.2
HDR
|20MP, f/2.2
HDR
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
AptX HD, LDAC, A-GPS
|Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0
AptX HD, LDAC, A-GPS
|Audio
|3.5mm jack
Single speaker
|3.5mm jack
Single speaker
|Battery
|4000mAh
Non-removable
|4500mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C 2.0
18W
|USB-C 2.0
18W
|Water resistance
|No
|IP52
|Security
|Rear fingerprint
|Rear fingerprint
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 76.4 x 8.4mm
194g
|161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8mm
199g
|Colors
|Mineral Grey, Pearl White, Forest Green
|Mineral Grey, Pearl White, Forest Green
The Redmi Note 8 series has plenty to offer, and it'll be interesting to see how much either device will cost in global markets. Hit the link below to know more about Xiaomi's latest budget phones.
