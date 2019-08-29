Redmi Note 8 Pro launch

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 series is now official, and there's a lot to like. Both phones have quad cameras at the back, fresh new designs, and offer great value for what they cost. The Redmi Note 8 Pro in particular stands out due to its 64MP camera — a first for the manufacturer — and the Helio G90T platform. The Redmi Note 8, meanwhile, is powered by the Snapdragon 665 and has a 48MP shooter at the back.

There are a few standout features: the Note 8 Pro has IP52 rating for protection against rain and sweat, and 18W fast charging is standard on both devices. Here's a look at all the hardware powering Xiaomi's latest phones:

Category Redmi Note 8 Redmi Note 8 Pro
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie
MIUI 10		 Android 9.0 Pie
MIUI 10
Display 6.53-inch IPS LCD
2340x1080 (19.5:9)
Gorilla Glass 5		 6.53-inch IPS LCD
2340x1080 (19.5:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
Chipset Snapdragon 665
4 x 2.0GHz Kryo 260
4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260
Adreno 610
11nm		 Helio G90T
2 x 2.27GHz Cortex A76
6 x 1.7GHz Cortex A55
Mali G76
12nm
RAM 4GB/6GB 6GB/8GB
Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB
MicroSD slot Yes Yes
Rear camera 1 48MP, f/1.8,0.8um
Dual Pixel PDAF		 64MP, f/1.8, 0.8um
Dual Pixel PDAF
Rear camera 2 8MP, f/2.2, 1.12um
Wide-angle		 8MP, f/2.2, 1.12um
Wide-angle
Rear camera 3 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Macro lens		 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Macro lens
Rear camera 4 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Portrait lens		 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Portrait lens
Front camera 1 13MP, f/2.2
HDR		 20MP, f/2.2
HDR
Connectivity Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
AptX HD, LDAC, A-GPS		 Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0
AptX HD, LDAC, A-GPS
Audio 3.5mm jack
Single speaker		 3.5mm jack
Single speaker
Battery 4000mAh
Non-removable		 4500mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C 2.0
18W		 USB-C 2.0
18W
Water resistance No IP52
Security Rear fingerprint Rear fingerprint
Dimensions 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.4mm
194g		 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8mm
199g
Colors Mineral Grey, Pearl White, Forest Green Mineral Grey, Pearl White, Forest Green

The Redmi Note 8 series has plenty to offer, and it'll be interesting to see how much either device will cost in global markets. Hit the link below to know more about Xiaomi's latest budget phones.

