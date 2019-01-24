Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 7 earlier this month in China, and the device is all set to make its debut in India. The phone is notable for being the first from the brand to feature a 48MP camera, and while the Honor View 20 also has that same camera, the Redmi Note 7 is targeted at the budget segment.

As you'd expect from a Redmi device, the rest of the specs aren't too shabby either. You get a 6.3-inch FHD+ panel with a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB memory configurations with a microSD slot, Snapdragon 660, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.

The 48MP camera at the back is joined by a 5MP shooter that provides depth information, and there's a 13MP shooter up front. On the software side of things, the Redmi Note 7 features the latest build of MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. Xiaomi posted an upside down tweet to tease the upcoming launch, stating the Redmi Note 7 will make the industry turn on its head.