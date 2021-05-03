What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will launch the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13.
- The phone is expected to be based on the global Redmi Note 10S, which was announced in March this year.
- It is expected to start at under ₹15,000 ($200) in the country.
After teasing the launch of a new Android phone in India last week, Redmi today confirmed that it will be launching the Redmi Note 10S in the country on May 13. The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 10S is expected to be largely identical to the global variant that made its debut in Europe in March.
The global Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 13MP selfie camera. Powering the Redmi Note 10S is MediaTek's Helio G95 octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
In the camera department, the Redmi Note 10S has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with identical 33W charging speeds as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10S also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 water resistance, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.
The Redmi Note 10S is rumored to be priced somewhere around the ₹12,000 ($160) mark in India for the base 6GB/64GB version. In addition to taking on the best cheap Android phones from Samsung and Realme, the phone may also cannizablise sales of the vanilla Redmi Note 10 in India.
