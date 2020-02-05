A report published by the folks at XDA Developers earlier this week reaffirmed previous rumors that had claimed the Redmi K30 Pro will come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. Now, a few more details regarding the phone's hardware have surfaced, courtesy of Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

As per the leaker, Redmi's upcoming flagship phone will come with a bigger battery than the Redmi K30 launched in December last year. The phone will apparently have a 4,700mAh cell with faster 33W fast charging. The Redmi K30, in comparison, comes with a 4,500mAh battery and 27W fast charging.

Recent rumors have suggested that the phone will feature an OLED display instead of the LCD display used in the Redmi K30. While there is no word on the display refresh rate yet, it is likely that the phone will have a 120Hz panel. Rumors also claim that the Redmi K30 Pro may offer a pop-up selfie camera instead of the Redmi K30's pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. At the back of the phone could be a quad-camera setup with the same 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor as the Redmi K30, although the lens layout is said to be slightly different.

