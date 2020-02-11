Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi today launched an upgraded variant of its entry-level Redmi 8A smartphone in India today, dubbed the Redmi 8A Dual. It happens to be identical to the Redmi 8A in many areas, but brings an upgraded dual-camera setup and a few other improvements.

Redmi 8A Dual will be available in India in two variants. While the 2GB/32GB variant will cost ₹6,499 ($91), consumers in the country will have to shell out ₹6,999 ($98) for the 3GB/32GB variant of the phone. It will go on sale starting February 18 via Mi.com, Amazon.in, as well as Mi Home stores across the country. The company says it will also be sold through offline stores in the country in the near future.

The Redmi 8A Dual is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, just like the Redmi 8A. In the camera department, however, the Redmi 8A Dual is an upgrade over the Redmi 8A. It comes with a dual-camera setup at the back, featuring a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor for impressive portrait shots.

The rest of the tech specs are more or less identical to the Redmi 8A. You get a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an 8MP selfie camera, P2i nano coating for splash resistance, and a huge 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

