RedMagic has also improved the Shoulder Trigger buttons, adding a 30oHz refresh rate and a 3ms touch delay to replicate a console like an experience. There's a standard flagship camera set up a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera, backed by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. Round the front, you'll find a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. In other words, its very fast for your games, and it'll take photos for when you're done.

Like all gaming smartphones, it has ostentatious specs. here's a Snapdragon 865 processor on board with 5G capabilities. The RAM goes up to 12GB of LPDDR5, there's up to 25GB of UFS 3.0 storage if you want it. It has a large 4,500mAh battery that'll charge fast with a cooling fan so it can run at max power for longer.

While all these whizbang specs are impressive, these are all things we've seen before in other smartphones to one degree or another. What Redmagic brings to this arena is its display. It's a 6.65-inch AMOLED ESports Display, saddled with that unfortunate name because of its 144Hz refresh rate display. This is a feature that's genuinely new in gaming smartphones (and smartphones in general). RedMagic says this is possible due to "collaboration with Visionox and the powerful capabilities of the Adreno 650 GPU." In other words, RedMagic promises a smoothness in their gaming experience that's unlike what we've currently experienced on a smartphone.

All things considered, this smartphone is a spec monster. RedMagic will be bringing this thing to China from 3,799 Yuan ($540) for the 8GB/128GB model with the price going up to 4,099 yen ($583) for the 12GB/256GB model. It will be available in both black and red for the cheaper variant, while the 12GB configuration will come in a gradient of colors.

