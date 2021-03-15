Realme's Redmi Note 10 Pro Max challenger to debut in India on March 24

What you need to know
- Realme 8 series phones will make their global debut in India on March 24.
- The Realme 8 Pro will be the brand's first phone to feature a 108MP rear camera.
- It is also expected to feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and 65W fast charging.
Realme announced earlier this month that its upcoming Realme 8 Pro will feature Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The company has now confirmed that the Realme 8 series will debut in India at a virtual event on March 24.
The Realme 8 Pro will be the company's answer to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is arguably the best cheap Android phone on sale in India right now. Unfortunately, there is very little that we know about the specs of the Realme 8 Pro at this point. As per the phone's FCC filing, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It will also be the "world's first phone" to come with a Starry Mode for time-lapse videos.
The vanilla Realme 8 will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and run on MediaTek's gaming-focused Helio G95 chipset. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. In the camera department, the phone will feature a 64MP main sensor instead of the 108MP sensor on the Realme 8 Pro. The phone will take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro, which starts at ₹15,999 ($220) in the country and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G processor.
Both the Realme 8 series phones are expected to ship with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.
