What you need to know
- Realme has launched a new 5G-enabled smartphone with a 120Hz display, dubbed X50m 5G.
- It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back.
- The mid-range phone starts at 1,999 yuan ($280) in China.
Realme unveiled its first 5G-capable smartphone in January this year, dubbed X50 5G. Roughly a month later, the company launched its first 5G flagship phone, the X50 Pro 5G. The company has now launched a more affordable version of the X50 5G, featuring slightly downgraded tech specs.
The new Realme X50m 5G sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the X50 5G, the new X50m 5G has a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout housing a 16MP wide-angle selfie camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There are no significant changes under the hood either. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 765G chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.
In the camera department, however, the Realme X50m isn't as impressive as Realme's other 5G-enabled phones. It features a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography. The X50m 5G also has a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, and dual-mode 5G support. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.
The Realme X50m 5G will go on sale in China in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colors from April 29. While the 6GB version of the phone has been priced at 1,999 yuan ($280) in China, the 8GB version will retail for 2,299 yuan ($325). There's currently no word on global availability or pricing.
