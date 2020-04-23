Realme unveiled its first 5G-capable smartphone in January this year, dubbed X50 5G. Roughly a month later, the company launched its first 5G flagship phone, the X50 Pro 5G. The company has now launched a more affordable version of the X50 5G, featuring slightly downgraded tech specs.

The new Realme X50m 5G sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the X50 5G, the new X50m 5G has a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout housing a 16MP wide-angle selfie camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There are no significant changes under the hood either. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 765G chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.