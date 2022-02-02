What you need to know
- Realme has "unveiled" the design of its upcoming 9 Pro series phones.
- Both Realme 9 Pro series phones will feature a color-changing back.
- The phones' "Light Shift Design" is inspired by photochromism and organic photochromic materials.
Realme is soon expected to unveil two new additions to its "Number Series" of budget phones. Ahead of their formal unveiling later this month, Realme has detailed the new "Light Shift Design" of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series.
The Sunrise Blue variant of the two phones will have a color-changing back cover that apparently "transitions from blue to red in five seconds under sunlight or ultraviolet light." It fades back into blue when the phone is out of direct light.
Realme says the new "Light Shift Design" is inspired by photochromism and organic photochromic materials. To achieve the "chameleon" effect on the 9 Pro series phones, Realme had to use new techniques such as altering the molecular structure to enable the material to change colors and fade back again quickly.
Realme first created the pioneering dual-layer photochromic process and added an organic composite layer which not only guarantees the desired effect but also increases the colour rendering rate
The Realme 9 Pro series phones won't be the first to feature color-changing back panels. Vivo's V23 series phones, which were unveiled last month, also have a similar design.
While Realme hasn't confirmed a launch date for the 9 Pro series yet, it did reveal last month that the Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset. The Realme 9 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 instead. The same chipset also powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G — one of Xiaomi's best budget Android phones.
