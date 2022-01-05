The Vivo V23 Pro sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, HDR10+ compliance, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chip, which also powers some of the best Android phones in the value flagship segment.

BBK-owned smartphone maker Vivo on January 5 announced two new premium mid-range Android phones featuring a color-changing design and "unique selfie camera capabilities." The new Vivo V23 and V23 Pro phones have an ultra-slim 3D curved screen with a velvet-like exterior surface using Fluorite AG technology that changes its color under direct sunlight.

The phone has a triple-lens camera system at the rear, featuring a 108MP main camera. The high-resolution sensor is joined by an 8MP "super wide-angle" lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP AF sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 105-degree field-of-view. The V23 Pro also packs a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging.

The vanilla V23 has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pro model. Powering the phone is MediaTek's Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The triple-camera setup on the back of the V23 includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. While it supports identical 44W wired charging speeds as the V23 Pro, the battery is slightly smaller in capacity at 4,200mAh. Both phones run Funtouch OS 12 out of the box, which is based on Android 12.

The Vivo V23 5G has been priced at ₹29,990 (about $400) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹34,990 (about $470) for the 12GB/256GB version. Vivo V23 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at ₹38,990 (about $520) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹43,990 (about $590) for the 12GB/256GB version.