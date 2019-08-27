Realme launched the Realme 5 series last week in India, but the brand is gearing up to launch another mid-range phone in the coming weeks. The Realme XT is set to follow on the heels of the Realme X that debuted back in May, but the key highlight is a 64MP camera at the back.

The Realme XT is the first phone in the world to feature the sensor, with the brand narrowly edging out its Chinese rival Xiaomi. Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 8 series in Beijing later in the week, and the Redmi Note 8 Pro is rumored to feature the same 64MP sensor.