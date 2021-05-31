Back in March, Realme unveiled its first Dimensity 1200-powered phone in China, dubbed the GT Neo. The company has now launched the phone in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G to take on the best Android phones from OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi in the mid-range segment.

The Realme X7 Max 5G arrives with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that offers an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and includes a hole-punch cutout for a 16MP selfie camera in the top-left corner. The display also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a high 360Hz touch sampling rate. Realme has paired the Dimensity 1200 chipset inside the X7 Max 5G with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also touts a stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system, which is claimed to help reduce the core temperature by up to 15°C (59°F).