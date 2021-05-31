What you need to know
- Realme has launched a new mid-range Android phone in India.
- The Realme X7 Max 5G features a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset.
- It will go on sale in India from June 4 for a starting price of ₹26,999 ($370).
Back in March, Realme unveiled its first Dimensity 1200-powered phone in China, dubbed the GT Neo. The company has now launched the phone in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G to take on the best Android phones from OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi in the mid-range segment.
The Realme X7 Max 5G arrives with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that offers an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and includes a hole-punch cutout for a 16MP selfie camera in the top-left corner. The display also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a high 360Hz touch sampling rate. Realme has paired the Dimensity 1200 chipset inside the X7 Max 5G with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also touts a stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system, which is claimed to help reduce the core temperature by up to 15°C (59°F).
In the camera department, the Realme X7 Max 5G has a triple-lens setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The X7 Max 5G also packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for Realme's 50W SuperDart charging tech. Realme says it only takes sixteen minutes for the phone's battery to be charged from 0 to 50%. On the software side of things, the Realme's latest mid-ranger runs Realme UI 2.0 based on top of Android 11.
Realme X7 Max 5G will be available to purchase in India from June 4 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores across the country. It has been priced at ₹26,999 ($370) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹29,999 ($415) for the 12GB/256GB version. The phone comes in three color options: Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way.
