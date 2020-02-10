Realme today announced that its first 5G flagship phone, the Realme X50 Pro 5G, will debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. Realme's first-ever MWC press conference will begin at 9:30 AM CET on February 24.

The upcoming flagship phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and is expected to have a similar design to the Realme X50 5G launched in China last month. A screenshot showing the Realme X50 Pro 5G's About Phone section was shared on Weibo by Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase recently, which revealed some of its key tech specs.

As per the screenshot shared by Chase, the upcoming Realme flagship will come equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will also have a dual hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display and run Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will not be the only new product that the young smartphone brand will announce at MWC 2020. It is also expected to unveil its first Smart TV in Barcelona, likely aimed at the budget segment.

