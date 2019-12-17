What you need to know
- Realme X2 was launched in India today at an event held in New Delhi.
- The Snapdragon 730G-powered smartphone was first unveiled in China in September.
- Realme X2 will go on sale in the country from December 20 for a starting price of ₹16,999 ($240).
Realme launched the Realme X2 in the Indian market today, nearly three months after its launch in China. In Europe, the smartphone had made its debut in October, alongside the company's flagship Realme X2 Pro.
The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and boasts an impressive 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, made possible by the small waterdrop notch at the top. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 730G processor, which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.
Similar to the Realme XT, the Realme X2 comes with a quad camera array on the back. It has a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP super-wide angle lens, 2MP dedicated macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP camera housed within the waterdrop notch on the front. It also features a large 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.
Realme X2 will go on sale in India starting December 20 via Flipkart as well as the Realme India online store. While the base variant of the phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has been priced at ₹16,999 ($240), the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at ₹19,999 ($282). The phone will be available in three colors: Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White.
Launch offers include a flat discount of ₹1,500 on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and benefits of up to ₹11,500 for Jio users. While the Realme X2 will only be sold online initially, the company says it will be available via offline stores as well in the near future.
Along with the Realme X2, the company also launched the Realme Buds Air truly wireless earbuds today. Featuring a design very similar to Apple's AirPods, the Realme Buds Air deliver up to 17 hours of music playback with the bundled wireless charging case. Priced at ₹3,999 ($56), the Realme Buds Air will be sold in India via Flipkart and Realme.com through flash sales.
