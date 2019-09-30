Chinese phone maker Realme introduced the Realme X2 last week, featuring slightly more impressive tech specs compared to the Realme XT that was launched earlier this month. Xu Qi Chase, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer has now revealed in a post on Weibo that the company will soon launch a flagship-tier smartphone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

According to Chase's post on Weibo, the device is codenamed "Super Samurai." More interestingly, Chase used a device named "Realme X2 Pro Super Samurai", to post the message. This seems to suggest the smartphone will debut as the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme had first hinted at an upcoming flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset in July, when it reposted Qualcomm China's Weibo post detailing the chipset. Unlike rivals like Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO, Realme is yet to launch a true flagship-grade smartphone. The company's current "flagship" smartphone is the Realme X2, which is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Unfortunately, Chase did not reveal any other details regarding the key features of the smartphone. There is no word on a specific launch timeframe either. What also remains to be seen is if the Realme X2 Pro will be as aggressively priced as other Realme smartphones. One of the biggest reasons behind the huge success that Realme has seen in a relatively short span of time is the highly competitive pricing of its products.

Realme XT review: Beating Xiaomi at its own game