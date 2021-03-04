What you need to know
- Realme GT 5G is the brand's first 'performance flagship' for 2021.
- The Realme GT 5G comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 65W SuperDart flash charge, and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.
- It will be going on sale in China from March 10 for a starting price of 2,799 yuan ($433).
Realme today announced its first "performance flagship" of 2021, dubbed Realme GT 5G. The phone offers nearly everything you would expect from a flagship phone in 2021, but at a much lower price point than phones like Samsung's Galaxy S21.
The Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
In the camera department, the Realme GT 5G has a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W charging speeds. Realme claims it only takes 35 minutes for the phone to be fully charged from 0%.
The latest Realme flagship also includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, it runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.
Realme GT 5G will be available to purchase in China from March 10 in Silver, Blue, and Racing Yellow (vegan leather design) options. The phone is priced at 2,799 yuan ($433) for the 8GB/128GB version and 3,299 yuan ($510) for the 12GB/256GB version. It is expected to make its global debut "soon" to challenge the best Android phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus.
