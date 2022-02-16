Realme on February 16 took the wraps off its latest "number series" devices: the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+. Both phones offer 5G connectivity and have the specs to give the best budget Android phones a run for their money.

The Realme 9 Pro+ has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it has MediaTek's Dimensity 920 5G chipset, which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone's biggest selling point, however, is its impressive triple-camera system. It has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, just like the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro. The flagship-grade sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There's also a 16MP selfie camera, housed within the hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner of the display.

Realme 9 Pro+ also comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W SuperDart charging. Realme claims it takes just 45 minutes for the phone to be fully charged.

The Realme 9 Pro+ is priced at ₹24,999 (about $333) for the 6GB/128GB version, ₹26,999 (about $360) for the 8GB/128GB version, and ₹28,999 (about $386) for the 8GB/256GB version. It will be available to purchase in India starting February 21. The phone comes in three color options: Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and a color-changing Sunrise Blue.

The Realme 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch LCD panel featuring FHD+ resolution and a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The triple-camera setup on the back of the Realme 9 Pro includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. As for selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera on the front. The phone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging. Both phones run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme 9 Pro is slated to go on sale in India for the first time on February 23 at 12 PM IST. The 6GB/128GB version of the phone will retail for ₹17,999 (about $240), while the 8GB/128GB version is priced at ₹20,999 ($280).