Following an international break for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, club football is back and Germany's Bundesliga kicks back off with a tantalizing tie between the league's top two teams. Don't miss a moment with our RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream guide.
Today's visitors Bayern Munich are chasing a record ninth consecutive Bundesliga title and currently sit at the top of the table, four points clear of hosts RB Leipzig.
Die Roten have seemingly recovered from an uncharacteristic blip in form in recent weeks after a shock 3-3 draw at Bundesliga strugglers Arminia and a defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, one of only three losses this campaign.
Hans-Dieter Flick's side have got back to winning ways with four wins from their last four in the league, including a huge 4-2 Der Klassiker win against rivals Borussia Dortmund, while netting 16 goals across those four outings. FCB also knocked Lazio of Serie A out of the Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate score to advance to the quarter-finals.
With Dortmund seemingly out of this year's title race, today's hosts RB Leipzig appear to be the only team within catching distance of Bayern Munich this season. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last eight league games coming into this tie. A win today would put them within one point of the defending champs in the Bundesliga table.
Julian Nagelsmann's side will not be distracted by the prospect of upcoming Champions League football after his team were eliminated by Liverpool of the Premier League. With Bayern playing again on Wednesday, it's possible that the Bavarians will have one eye on that competition and risk divided attention causing a slip-up today.
The last time these two sides met in the league it was a closely fought match that ended in a 3-3 stalemate. Regardless of the result, it's set to be an entertaining game.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Where and when?
All eyes will be on the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 6:30pm CEST local time.
That makes it a 5:30pm BST start in the UK with 12:30pm EST / 9:30am PST being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:30am AEDT start on Sunday morning.
Watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Bundesliga further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the location address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich online in the UK
BT Sport has the rights to Bundesliga live games in the UK and is showing RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich on its BT Sport 1 channel, as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, and more.
BT Sport
You'll be able to watch plenty of Bundesliga ftooball on BT Sport this season. A monthly pass costs £25.
How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich online in the U.S.
Disney has exclusive coverage of the Bundesliga this season and has made most of the games this season excusive to ESPN+. RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich is available via that sports streaming service and plans start at just $5.99 per month. You can even bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for just $13.99 per month.
Unlike most other bundesliga games, RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich is also being broadcast on ESPN2 which opens up a few other wasy to view for cord-cutters that aren't signed up with ESPN+ yet. Both Sling and FuboTV) carry ESPN2 meaning you have soem great choices fro streaming this game.
ESPN+
You can watch a bunch of Bundesliga games via ESPN+ this season. Sign up now for $5.99 per month or bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.
Sling TV
Get Sling's Orange plan to gain access to the ESPN2's coverage of this Bundesliga game.
FuboTV
FuboTV offers ESPN2 access which means you can easily live stream this Bundesliga game. There's also a 7-day free trial so you could even watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich for free.
Live stream RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live in Canada
Sportsnet has the rights to Bundesliga coverage in Canada. You can watch the game live from Munich if you have Sportsnet as part of your TV package or sign up for Sportsnet Now+ to gain streaming access from $21 monthly.
Live stream RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live in Australia
To get your fix of German football Down Under, you'll need to tune in to BeIN Sports. You can subscribe to BeIN Sports Connect for AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year to access this fixture, among the rest of its coverage. It comes with a two-week trial, too.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to the Bundesliga among many other sports leagues from AU$25 per month. If there's something else on that service you want to watch, then it might be a better value overall.
You'll need to get up pretty early to catch the game in Oz, though, as it's a 4:30am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning.
Kayo Sports
Kayo Sports should be your go-to for this RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich clash in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.