Following an international break for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers , club football is back and Germany's Bundesliga kicks back off with a tantalizing tie between the league's top two teams. Don't miss a moment with our RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream guide.

Today's visitors Bayern Munich are chasing a record ninth consecutive Bundesliga title and currently sit at the top of the table, four points clear of hosts RB Leipzig.

Die Roten have seemingly recovered from an uncharacteristic blip in form in recent weeks after a shock 3-3 draw at Bundesliga strugglers Arminia and a defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, one of only three losses this campaign.

Hans-Dieter Flick's side have got back to winning ways with four wins from their last four in the league, including a huge 4-2 Der Klassiker win against rivals Borussia Dortmund, while netting 16 goals across those four outings. FCB also knocked Lazio of Serie A out of the Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate score to advance to the quarter-finals.

With Dortmund seemingly out of this year's title race, today's hosts RB Leipzig appear to be the only team within catching distance of Bayern Munich this season. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last eight league games coming into this tie. A win today would put them within one point of the defending champs in the Bundesliga table.

Julian Nagelsmann's side will not be distracted by the prospect of upcoming Champions League football after his team were eliminated by Liverpool of the Premier League. With Bayern playing again on Wednesday, it's possible that the Bavarians will have one eye on that competition and risk divided attention causing a slip-up today.

The last time these two sides met in the league it was a closely fought match that ended in a 3-3 stalemate. Regardless of the result, it's set to be an entertaining game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 6:30pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 5:30pm BST start in the UK with 12:30pm EST / 9:30am PST being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:30am AEDT start on Sunday morning.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Bundesliga further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the location address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).