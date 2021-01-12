It wouldn't be CES 2021 without insane tech concepts. Razer unveiled a new gaming chair for what it hopes to be "the next-generation of immersion," for both PC and console gaming, like PS5 and Xbox Series X. Project Brooklyn, as it's being called, is only a concept right now meant to gauge interest in potential future products from the company, but it already looks amazing.

Built with carbon fiber and LED lighting, Project Brooklyn would have a deployable 60" curved OLED display for panoramic visuals. The chair also features 4D armrests, tactile Razer HyperSense feedback, and a leather-stitched seat.

"Project Brooklyn is an exciting concept developed on the true essence of a fully immersive gaming station," said Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan. "The haptic feedback, visuals and overall functional design with attention to ergonomics will deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience.

The company notes that existing all-in-one chairs like this tend to be gigantic with astronomical price tags, indicating that Razer wants to keep the price down on this should it ever come to the market. Given the cost of regular gaming chairs and that this one wants to utilize a 60" OLED display, I can't imagine it'll be less than $1,000. If you want to get this in the future, provided Razer actually manufactures it, you better start saving up now.

Razer aims to conduct testing of the concept with top esports professionals to determine its feasibility, comfort, and performance.