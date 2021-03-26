COVID-19 may be on the fall and vaccines on the rise, but it's still important to wear masks in public spaces to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Earlier this year, one mask took many people by surprise, and that was Razer's Project Hazel. The face mask features a transparent design with RGB lighting, a staple for PC gaming equipment. While there were originally no plans to bring it to market, Razer seems to have had a change of heart.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance this week, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan announced its intentions to produce the face mask.

We were thinking, this is a concept project and is this going to be relevant when vaccinations and everything has been rolled out. I think moving forward we decided — and I can tell you now — we are going to proceed in making it a reality and ship the smart mask.

According to Tan, the concept came from a desire for a sustainable face mask as an alternative to disposable ones. Given the continued importance of wearing masks, the company decided to bring a smart, sustainable mask to the market. And while it's not the first "smart" mask on the market, it does feature a unique design, handy voice amplifying technology, and active air ventilation, which should help with airflow and reduce foggy glasses.

Speaking of glasses, this also isn't the first wearable to come from Razer, which is known for making some of the best gaming laptops like the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020). Earlier this month, Razer launched its Anzu smart glasses with built-in speakers, omnidirectional mics, and blue-light filtering lenses. Getting your hands on both products is sure to turn a few heads.

There's no word on an expected release for the Project Hazel face mask, but it will likely adopt a new name when it hits the market.