Razer is really feeling the pandemic vibe, which was first realized when it unveiled the Project Hazel RGB mask at CES. While that remains a concept, for now, the maker of some of the best gaming laptops decided to go another route with its work-from-home accessories. That brings us to the company's first pair of smart glasses, the Razer Anzu.

With the Anzu, Razer manages to create a pair of smart glasses that look good and help protect your eyes from the visual strain that can come from working from home. The Anzu features 35% blue light filtering lenses and additional polarized sunglass lenses with 99% UVA/UVB protection. With more people staying home these days, filtering blue light can promote better eye care, especially when sitting in front of a computer or gaming monitor for extended periods of time.

According to Head of Sales and Marketing at Razer, John Moore, this was a major inspiration for launching the company's first pair of smart glasses: