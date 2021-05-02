In the final Old Firm derby clash of the season, Celtic will be hoping to rain on Rangers' parade with an upset at Ibrox. Don't miss a moment with our Rangers vs Celtic live stream guide.

Though there's little to play for in this late-stage Scottish Premiership game with the league title and Champions League qualification already secured, a game between these two sides is never without drama. After a draw in their previous meeting, both sides will want to one-up the other at the last opportunity in the 2020/21 season.

Rangers' hopes of a domestic double were quashed at the weekend as they exited the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage, losing on penalties to one-time winners St. Johnstone. Steven Gerrard and co. will look to bounce back from that defeat with a big win against their local rivals.

Celtic will be looking to spoil Rangers' party by inflicting defeat on the Light Blues for the first time this season. The Bhoys are unbeaten in their last 5 league games and John Kennedy's team has the chance to make a statement ahead of next season with a win at Ibrox today.

Rangers vs Celtic: Where and when?

This Scottish Premiership game is being played behind closed doors at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Kick-off is set for 12pm GMT local time today, May 2. That makes it a 7am kick-off in EST and 4am in PST for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 9pm AEST kick-off on Sunday night.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live in the UK

The Rangers vs Celtic match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, the exclusive rights holder for the Scottish top-flight competition in the UK. The game being shown on its Sky Sports Main Event channel as well as via its Sky Go app for streaming.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Rangers vs Celtic online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the monthly pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, and Formula 1.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic online in the U.S.

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of the Scottish Premiership this season making it the best way to watch this Old Firm match live. Plans start at just $5.99 per month. You can even bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 per month.

Kick-off for this game is at 8am EST / 5am PST.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live in Canada

Canadian fans of the Scottish Premiership fans don't have it so easy as there's no official provider of live coverage in the region this season.

Your best bet is to use a VPN service as described below, set your location to a country on this page that has a live broadcast, and go from there. That being said, you'll need a local payment method for whichever streaming services you sign up for.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Rangers vs Celtic in Australia, then you'll need access to beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Scottish Premiership, as well as many other sports leagues, live via Kayo, the sports streaming specialists. The Basic Package costs $25 a month and there's also a two-week free trial.

Kick-off in Australia is at 11pm AEDT on Sunday night.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Scottish Premiership in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Rangers vs Celtic but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

