What you need to know
- Rainbow Six Siege first released in December 2015.
- Since then, the game has received innumerable updates, additional characters, maps and more.
- Ubisoft announced today that some core members of the team are leaving, while others will begin to take their place.
- You can grab Rainbow Six Siege on PlayStation 4 for $50 from Amazon.
Rainbow Six Siege is going through a big change in regards to its Core Team. Creative Director Xavier Marquis, Brand Director Alexandre Remy and a few others are leaving the team at Ubisoft Montréal that works on Rainbow Six Siege and will be "pursuing other interests within Ubisoft," while a new group of veterans are coming in to assist the Core Team. You can check out the video talking about this team change below.
Marquis and Remy both point out that the new team is composed of veterans who understand Rainbow Six Siege and the original vision of the game is going to continue. More information on the future of Rainbow Six Siege will be coming at the sixth invitational event in February 2020. In the meantime, Leroy Athanassoff will continue in his role as Game Director on the title.
Ubisoft's entire lineup of upcoming games was pushed back earlier this year, so we'll have to wait a while in order to learn what new project Marquis and Remy are working on.
Rainbow Six Siege new 'Stadium' map leaks, first Year 5 gameplay
Eyes on target
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Addictive, challenging shooter action.
Ubisoft's hit shooter is hotter than ever, touting tense tactical gameplay, and regular free updates. With millions of players in 2019, Rainbow Six isn't slowing down.
